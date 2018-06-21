Pulse.ng logo
Go
Buhari approves appointments of 29 Justices for Appeal Court

Walter Onnoghen CJN to swear in Appeal Court judges June 22

  • Published:
CJN to swear in Appeal Court judges June 22 play

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen's led judgement on the crisis rocking the opposition party brought a new life into the party

(Informationnigeria)
The  Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on June 22, 2018, while the Federal High Court will take their turns on June 25.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday gave approval for the appointments of 12 justices of the Court of Appeal, nine for the Federal High Court and seven for the Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

Mr Soji Oye, the Director of Information for the National Judicial Council (NJC) stated this in a statement in Abuja.

He also said that he president’s approval followed a recommendation by the Council for the judicial officers to be elevated to their new positions.

He listed the 12 justices approved for the Court of Appeal to include P. A. Mahmud, F. O. Ojo, I. A. Andenyangsto, G. O. Kolawole, B. B. Aliyu, and Ebiowei Tobi.

The others are J. G. Abundaga, A. S. Umar, A. M. Talba, A. M. Bayer, A. M. Lamido, and M. B. Idris

Oye said the nine approved judges for the Federal High Court were Bassey Onu, Mrs Adekemi Demi-Ajayi, Peter Lifu, Obiora Egwuata and Mrs Sa’adatu Ibrahim- Mark

He gave the names of others to include Mobolaji Olajuwon, Aminu Aliyu, Tijjani Ringim and Nkeonye Maha.

The NJC Director of Information said the seven judges approved for the FCT court included Binta Mohammed, Modupe Osho-Adebiyi, Gaba Venchak Simon, Babangida Hassan, Akobi Anna, Samirah Bature as well as Asmau Yusuf.

ALSO READ: There'll be war if Buhari is impeached, says APC Rep

He said the CJN would complete the exercise by swearing-in the approved judges for FCT court on June 26.

Oye said swearing-in ceremonies would all be conducted at the Main Hall of the Court Room of the Supreme Court at 2:pm prompt on the allotted dates.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

