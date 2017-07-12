Home > Beauty >

Beauty Tip Of The Day :  How to keep any lipstick on for longer in 5 simple steps

How to keep any lipstick on for longer in 5 simple steps

After choosing a great lipstick, learn how to get them to stay on for the better part of the day in simple steps!

Lipsticks. play

Lipsticks.

Lipsticks form a great part of makeup of a makeup look and if it stays on for longer even more fab.

How you wear the lipstick can/mostly determine how long it stays on for and even better when it doesn't run on anything the lips touch, so you don't make a mess or anything your lips touch or 'fear' the lipstick is smudged or ackward.

Buy it: Clarins Rouge Éclat Lipstick in Sweet Rose ($29, amazon.com ) play Clarins Rouge Éclat Lipstick in Sweet Rose (Clarins)

 

Wearing long lasting lipstick starts with choosing a good brand to making sure the lips are well exfoliated and moisturized so that whatever goes on them will apply smooth and then have a longer staying power, once those are sorted apply these five steps to get the best out of any lipstick on a daily basis.

Matte Lips play

Before wearing matte lipsticks, exfoliate and moisturize lips

1. Start out by defining the lips with desired lip liner then go in to fill in lips with the desired lipstick.

2. Using a facial tissue or blotting paper, gently smack on this to remove excess product, reapply a second time and repeat this process.

3. Gently swipe translucent power over the lips, making sure the entire lips are covered making sure to dust off excess product (the translucent powder).

Clinique Colour Pop Lipsticks play

Clinique Colour Pop Lipsticks

4. Apply a light stroke of lipstick again

5. Smack lips together and watch it stay for hours on end.

Even when it goes off, the residue it leaves is always effortlessly vibrant.

