Home > Beauty >

Beauty Tip Of The Day :  7 ways to make your lipstick last longer

Beauty Tip Of The Day 7 ways to make your lipstick last longer

The struggle of having to reapply your lipstick every now and then can be a little annoying. So, here' s how you can create the perfect long lasting lipstick you want.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to make your lipstick last longer play How to make your lipstick last longer (Makeup and beauty)

Natures Gentle Touch Ultimate guide to a good natural hair
MBGN At 30 Murray Bruce seeks support, announces plans to mark the anniversary
Beauty Tip Of The Day Try out this sunkissed, glowy makeup look from Deola Adebiyi
Beauty 6 products every black skin should look out for
Beauty Tip Of The Day Chic ways to style Twist Braids
Beauty Tip Of The Day If your scalp itches everytime, try this
Beauty Tip Of The Day 3 Mascara mistakes to stop making
Laolu Senbanjo Bvlgari collaborates with top Nigerian artist for limited edition scent
Beauty Tip Of The Day 3 guaranteed tips to keep your brows perfectly tamed
Ibidunni Ighodalo Beauty queen, daughter is stunning in new photos
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Have you ever had to check your out makeup after a long day out only to find out that all that's left of your lipstick looks like a line drawn across your lips?

Something about lipstick is that it has the power to brighten up whatever outfit you're in and it only sucks when you feel you've got it all working for you only to find out that half your lipstick is gone.

Although the lasting power of lipsticks largely depends on the product type but making your lipstick last all day long, irrespective of the type of product is quite easy and requires very little effort if you follow these pretty simple tricks.

1. Exfoliate your lips

play Exfoliate your lip with a toothbrush (Huffpost)
 

No long lasting lipstick can actually withstand a dry lip. So, first off, let's take off the dry skin.

You could use an old toothbrush of yours for this. Gently brush the toothbrush against your upper and lower lip to get rid of the dry skin.

2. Moisturize your lips

play Moisturize your lip (YouTube/ Dimma Umeh)
 

After taking off the dry skin, you need to moisturize those lips with a lip balm to provide a base for your lipstick

3. Line your lips with a lip liner

play Line your lip (YouTube/ Dimma Umeh)
 

Lip liners have waxy formulas that sort of binds with your lipstick colours, making them last longer. So, line the outer corner of your lips preferably with the shade of lip liner nearest to the colour of the lips or the lipstick.

4. Apply the lipstick properly

play Apply the lipstick (Wikihow)
 

It's best to use a brush when applying your lipstick (brushing from the corners of your mouth to the centre) so that the lipstick is evenly applied.

5. Blot

play Blot the lipstick (1966 Magazine)
 

Blotting helps you take away the excess oil from the lipstick to keep it from smudging.

6. Apply a translucent powder

Gently dust any translucent powder over the lipstick. You can place a tissue over your lip before applying the powder or do it directly.

7. Apply the lipstick again

Finally, apply the lipstick once again.

There you go! Your long lasting lipstick.

More

Beauty Tip Of The Day Don't know which eyebrow shape is perfect for your face? Try this
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Kehinde Omotosho

Kehinde Omotosho is a lover of good and healthy food. She loves writing and is passionate about books. Meeting people and making friends are a few of her hobbies. Instagram handle @kenny_tosho
(instagram)

Top 3

1 Beauty Tip Of The Day Don't know which eyebrow shape is perfect for your...bullet
2 Beauty 6 products every black skin should look out forbullet
3 Natures Gentle Touch Ultimate guide to a good natural hairbullet

Beauty

MBGN At 30 Murray Bruce seeks support, announces plans to mark the anniversary
Iamdodos
Beauty Tip Of The Day 3 guaranteed tips to keep your brows perfectly tamed
Deola Omogemura
Beauty Tip Of The Day Try out this sunkissed, glowy makeup look from Deola Adebiyi
MaiSaa Beauty Spa
MaiSaa Alternative beauty Spa set to launch in Lagos