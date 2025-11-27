TenTrade Strengthens Its Mission to Empower Traders Across Africa One City at a Time

#FeaturedPost

As Africa’s financial markets continue to expand and digital participation accelerates, TenTrade is deepening its impact through a strategic series of conferences designed to empower traders and financial professionals across the continent.

From Uyo to Port Harcourt, Kano, Lagos, and Abuja, the firm has maintained a consistent mission, to make financial knowledge and trading opportunities accessible to all, one city at a time.

Now, that journey continues with the TenTrade Africa Partnership Conference Ibadan Edition, themed “Empowering Partnerships and Expanding Collaborations.” The event is scheduled to take place on November 29th, 2025, at 9:00 AM, at Golden Tulip (Oduduwa Hall), Ibadan, Nigeria.

Transforming Access Into Empowerment

The upcoming Ibadan Edition of the TenTrade Partner Conference marks another deliberate step in the company’s long-term goal, bridging financial education and economic growth.As participants gather on November 29th in Ibadan, they will engage in a series of interactive sessions and practical discussions designed to redefine partnership and trading opportunities within Africa’s evolving financial space.

Each city on TenTrade’s expanding map tells a story of transformation of individuals who have turned information into income, and networks into opportunity.

At the heart of this initiative lies TenTrade’s commitment to fostering a new generation of informed, confident, and responsible traders. Through workshops, mentorship sessions, and expert-led discussions, participants gain hands-on exposure to the practical tools required to thrive in today’s dynamic markets.

“Our approach has always been simple, empowering people where they are,” said Mr. Victor Ufot, Managing Director of TenTrade Africa. “We understand that access is only meaningful when it comes with education, community, and the right support systems. That’s what TenTrade delivers, one city at a time.”

Building a Culture of Financial Confidence

Beyond the excitement of trading, TenTrade’s conferences have become incubators of financial discipline and long-term thinking.The Partnership Program and Funded Trader Program, which will also be showcased at the Ibadan Conference, exemplify its inclusive approach by providing both new and experienced traders with pathways to earn, grow, and build sustainable careers in finance.

Regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and powered by MetaTrader 5 (MT5) technology, TenTrade combines global reliability with local accessibility.This blend of trust and technology continues to make the firm a preferred partner for thousands of traders across Nigeria and beyond.

Driving Financial Growth Through Consistency

As the next phase of its empowerment journey unfolds, TenTrade’s strategy remains clear: consistency, community, and credibility.Each edition of the TenTrade Africa Partnership Conference , including the upcoming Ibadan Edition at Golden Tulip, Oduduwa Hall, is not just an event, but part of a larger movement reshaping Africa’s financial identity, city by city, trader by trader.

Themed “Empowering Partnerships and Expanding Collaborations,” this event will bring together traders, affiliates, IBs, influencers, and financial leaders to explore the next frontier of trading collaboration in Africa.

With every gathering, TenTrade reinforces one message: financial empowerment is not a privilege, it’s a pathway open to all who are ready to learn, build, and grow.

To Register, Click on the link below: https://partners.tentrade.com/event/ng/conference/partnership-conference-ibadan-edition