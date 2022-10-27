Advertisement

Stop watching porn, delete it from your phone - Pope warns Roman Fathers and Sisters

Andreas Kamasah 13:04 - 27 October 2022
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
Pope Francis has <a href="https://www.pulse.com.gh/filla/catholic-priest-quits-the-work-of-god-to-marry-author-of-a-satanic-book/qxm8gvs">cautioned priests and nuns against watching pornography</a>, entreating them to delete such materials from their phones.
Advertisement

According to the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, watching pornographic content “weakens the priestly heart” and distances Christ from the Christian.

Advertisement

The BBC, the 86-year-old sounded the word of warning at a session in the Vatican while responding to a question about how digital and social media should be best used.

According to the news outlet, the Pope told priests and seminarians that “the devil enters from” watching porn, hence the need to stay away from it.

“…a vice that so many people have… even priests and nun,” the Pope lamented. “The pure heart, the one that Jesus receives every day, cannot receive this pornographic information.”

“…delete this from your phone, so you will not have temptation in hand.”

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Meet Kayjnr10, KNUST graduate making a name for himself as social media influencer

Pope Francis went further to advise priests and seminarians to use social media for good purposes, but not waste too much of their time on it.

Not all men of God have the ability to overcome temptation, so the Pope’s warning is not out of place.

In 2018, a reverend father was put under house arrest while criminal proceedings were initiated against him after he allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in a car, claiming he “thought she was at least 15 years old”.

Reports at the time indicated that the suspect, Father Paolo Glaentzer, a septuagenarian, was arrested in July of that year in connection with the crime.

Advertisement

The Italian man of God did not deny having sexual intercourse with the victim, but said it was “an exchange of affection” between him and the girl, who, according to him, looked “much more mature than she was”.

“I found out she was 11 years old... I thought she was at least 15,” he cried.

He blamed his conduct on the devil after finding himself on the wrong side of the Italian laws, which recognised age 16 as the legal age for consent to sex.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
5 African countries to travel to by road
Archive
02.05.2023
5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Movies Like Fifty Shades of Grey If You’re Curious (or Just in the Mood)
Movies
14.01.2026
Movies Like Fifty Shades of Grey If You’re Curious (or Just in the Mood)
Adekunle Gold and Simi Mark 7 Years of Marriage, and It’s a Love Story Worth Noting
Music
14.01.2026
Adekunle Gold and Simi Mark 7 Years of Marriage, and It’s a Love Story Worth Noting
From Catchy Hooks to Killer Verses: Pop–Rap Collabs That Worked
Music
14.01.2026
From Catchy Hooks to Killer Verses: Pop–Rap Collabs That Worked
Lip Oils vs Lip Gloss: Why the Confusion and What’s the Real Difference?
Beauty & Health
14.01.2026
Lip Oils vs Lip Gloss: Why the Confusion and What’s the Real Difference?
Ana Huang's Twisted Love From The Twisted Series Is Coming to Netflix
Entertainment
14.01.2026
Ana Huang's Twisted Love From The Twisted Series Is Coming to Netflix
AFCON 2026 Winner: Look Beyond the Headlines
Business
13.01.2026
AFCON 2026 Winner: Look Beyond the Headlines