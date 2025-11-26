Sell Gift Cards At high Rates! On a trusted exchange platform
How do you deal with your unused gift cards in Nigeria? We recommend the newly launched gift card trading platform CardNJ. This platform is gaining momentum, and new users are currently receiving a 6000 Naira cash voucher upon registration. New users also accumulate rewards for every transaction during the trading period, which are immediately distributed after reaching a certain transaction threshold.
Download CardNJ from the Play Store or App Store; web access is also available at: [https://h5.cardnj.store/]. It allows you to easily and quickly sell your gift cards. Gift Card Trading Steps:
Create a user account or log in;
Click "sell" or "sell gift card" on the homepage;
Submit your gift card code or image, confirm the exchange rate, and submit;
Check the approval status on the order page;
Instant cash withdrawal directly to your account. The entire process is completed within 1 minute, eliminating long waiting times. Card sales support quick image uploads, and the app's overall design is simple and clear. If none of these meet your needs, you can contact customer service directly.
You can sell almost all types of gift cards, including but not limited to the following brands: Steam, Walmart, Apple Store, Google Play, Razer, eBay, Vanilla, Sephora, Target, Best Buy, Nike, etc.
Platform Benefits: Lucky Thursday! Participate in the platform's lucky draw every Thursday for a chance to win rewards such as a 1% exchange rate coupon, cash vouchers, cash, and an iPhone 17.
CardNJ platform services are continuously upgraded, adding diverse activities and thoughtful features to help you increase your earnings and improve your experience. A brand new "Local Billing" feature is in the works, so stay tuned! We will do better for you!
#FeaturedPost