19 Truths Only a 19-Year Career in Afrobeats Could Teach Sarz

10 Key Takeaways from Sarz's Candid Lessons on 19 Years in the Nigerian Music Industry

We’ve seen countless producers shape the Afrobeats soundscape. But few have the staying power of Sarz, the Benin City-born hitmaker who's shaped Afrobeats' soundscape since 2007.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born Osabuohien Osaretin, Sarz has crafted era-defining sounds for stars like Niniola and Reminisce while also collaborating with icons like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Drake, producing smashes such as Drake’s "One Dance" and Wizkid’s "Come Closer." His recent album, Protect Sarz At All Cost, underscores his enduring influence.

Now, in a viral thread on X (formerly Twitter), Sarz dropped 19 hard-won lessons from his journey.

Sarz is one of the most iconic hitmakers in Afrobeats history

The post has already racked up over 292,000 views and 7,900 likes in less than 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this article, we distil 10 key takeaways from Sarz’s candid lessons. This isn't just advice; it's a survival guide for aspiring producers navigating Nigeria's cutthroat music biz.

1. Distinguishing Genuine Friends from Opportunists

Sarz kicks off with a stark reality check: "You’ll meet real friends and people pretending to be friends for personal gain. Nothing wrong with either. Knowing the difference will save you pain and money." In an industry filled with alliances, this rings true.

Sarz's own career, marked by long-term bonds with different stars since the 2010s, highlights how genuine relationships fuel success. His admonition on identifying the right people to trust has been underscored by Industry veterans like Don Jazzy, who stressed that trust is currency in Afrobeats.

2. The Importance of Being Valuable

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Be valuable. When what you bring is in high demand, you can't be ignored for long," Sarz advises. His trajectory proves it. From selling his first beat at 15 for 3,000 Naira to becoming a Grammy-nominated force. With his percussive, layered drums that define modern Afrobeats, Sarz made himself indispensable and got him into rooms with global stars like Drake, Beyoncé, Skepta, and more. For emerging producers, this means honing skills that help you stand out in a saturated market, where value trumps hype.

Sarz was the first disc jockey to entertain the then-rookie housemates at their premiere Saturday night party. [Instagram/Only1Sarz]

3. Understanding the Unique Rules of the Nigerian Industry

Sarz warns: "Understand the industry you’re entering. The rules in the West don’t always apply here. For example, residual income in Nigeria is not straightforward at all."

This hits at a core pain point. Nigeria's music sector, worth an estimated $2 billion, grapples with structural issues, notably in the absence of credible collection agencies and weak copyright enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collective Management Organisations, such as MCSN and COSON, often clash over their roles, which leads to ineffectiveness in protecting the rights of the artists they are meant to serve. Sarz’s wealth of experience has allowed him to adjust to the Nigerian climate and conduct his business in a manner that protects his interests. As an emerging producer ot artist, understanding the peculiarities of the Nigerian music industry can determine success and longevity.

4. Beware of Artists' False Promises

"Most artists will sell you dreams when they need you. I need you to understand this clearly...many of them are lying," Sarz states bluntly. This cynicism is very real in the music industry. Producers often get upfront fees but miss out on royalties, especially with emerging talents who vanish post-hit. Sarz's advice is simple: bet promises rigorously to protect your worth.

Sarz | Credit: X

5. Consistency Trumps Talent

"Consistency is hard, but it’s always worth it. Most times, consistency is the only difference between you and someone less talented getting more opportunities," Sarz notes. His prolific output built his reputation. In the fast-paced Afrobeats ecosystem, consistency will help you hone your skills and build a network and catalogue that will combine to help you carve a niche for yourself.

6. Master Your Craft Deeply

"Understand your craft deeply. Being the only person who can execute a specific sound or task can build career-long relationships," Sarz emphasises. The hitmaker’s signature "Sarz on the beat" was a marker of quality that underscores a master of his craft who easily and effectively delivers productions that embrace Afrobeats dynamism. Whether as an artist, producer, or creative, you must put in the work needed to master your craft and develop your core skills at a very high level required to make a name for yourself.

7. Seek Out a Mentor

"Get a mentor. The right mentor can compress years into months," Sarz urges. He's paid it forward, mentoring via The Sarz Academy and MTN's Next Afrobeats Star alongside his mentee P.Priime. Programmes like Sony's women-focused initiative or Tems' Leading Vibe show mentorship's rise in Afrobeats.

Sarz | Credit: X

8. Build Discipline as Passion Wanes

"Passion will fade. Discipline won’t. Build discipline early...it’s what keeps you moving when excitement dies," Sarz reveals.

From humble beginnings with no money, his discipline led to awards like 2022's Headies Producer of the Year. The hitmaker has won numerous prestigious accolades throughout his career, including Best Street Pop at the 2010 Headies for "Jor Oh," Producer of the Year and Best New Producer at the 2012 Dynamix All Youth Awards, Producer of the Year at the 2012 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Music Producer of the Year at the 2013 City People Entertainment Awards, and Music Producer of the Year at the 2021 Afro X Digital Awards.

Sarz maintains fitness to combat burnout. In a high-stakes field, discipline ensures longevity, and Sarz's 19-year run attests to it.

9. Embrace Your Uniqueness

"Embrace your uniqueness. Every template today started as someone being different," Sarz encourages.

Sarz identified what made him special and built it to become one of Afrobeats greatest producers. When he names his projects chest-thumping titles like ‘Sarz Is Not Your Mate’ and ‘Sarz Must Be Protected At All Costs,’ it’s not empty boasting and showboating; it’s a testament to a man who has embraced his distinction rather than attempting to be a version of another producer.

10. Timing is Everything – Don't Rush