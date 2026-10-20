One month after declaring waste emergency in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu orders LAWMA boss to resign

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin to resign over slow waste evacuation.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked LAWMA Managing Director Muyiwa Gbadegesin to resign over the slow pace of waste evacuation.

The reported request comes about a month after Sanwo-Olu declared an emergency on waste management following an inspection of the Olusosun dumpsite.

Neither the Lagos State Government nor LAWMA had confirmed the reported resignation request, as residents continue to complain about refuse piling up across the state.

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Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reportedly asked the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Muyiwa Gbadegesin, to resign, about a month after declaring a state of emergency on waste management in the state.

The Punch reported on Monday, citing an unnamed source within the agency, that the governor made the request over the weekend because he was dissatisfied with the slow pace of waste evacuation and an alleged failure to act promptly on his directives.

Governor Babajide announced a waste emergency in Lagos in September

The source said the governor visited the Olusosun dumpsite in Ojota about a month ago, was unhappy with what he saw and ordered immediate action. He was reportedly upset that the situation had not improved. Gbadegesin is said to be appealing the decision.

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Neither the Lagos State Government nor LAWMA had publicly confirmed or responded to the report at the time of filing.

The reported ultimatum follows the emergency Sanwo-Olu declared in September after inspecting the Olusosun dumpsite, where he met stakeholders and outlined immediate, medium-term and long-term measures.

Generating an estimated 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, Lagos faces immense infrastructural pressure to keep up with domestic and commercial refuse disposal.

He said completing ongoing compaction work at the Olusosun and Solous 3 dumpsites would let each receive about 450 trucks of municipal waste daily, effectively doubling the capacity of private sector participation (PSP) operators.

It was also reported that LAWMA took over interim collection in Okeira and Oluodo after the contracts of PSP operators there were terminated. Reports said fire incidents at the Olusosun and Solous 3 dumpsites had slowed operations, although work had resumed.

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LAWMA, working with PSP operators, coordinates waste collection and disposal across Lagos. Gbadegesin has said the aim is to move from clearing refuse to sustained collection and preventing it from building up again.

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Residents in several parts of Lagos have complained for months about refuse piling up along roads, streets, road medians and drainage channels. Accumulation has continued in several communities despite the interventions.

The state's Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, has said Lagos generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste every day.