Rotimikeys headlines World Music Day Lagos 2026 alongside Made Kuti, Johnny Drille and The Cavemen

Rotimikeys has built a reputation around his ability to transform ideas into complete musical experiences

Rotimikeys has built a reputation around his ability to transform ideas into complete musical experiences

For years, Rotimikeys has been shaping the sound of Nigerian music from multiple angles — as a producer, music director, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and as an artist carving out his own sound.

On Sunday, June 21, Rotimikeys appeared as one of the headlining acts at the 2026 World Music Day celebration in Lagos, Nigeria, Make Music Lagos. He joined a diverse lineup of Nigerian talent, including Made Kuti, Johnny Drille, The Cavemen, and Dotti the Deity, for a global celebration of music that brought together thousands of attendees.

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The appearance represented more than a performance moment. It highlighted the evolution of a creative who has spent years contributing to music both behind the scenes and in front of audiences.

Rotimikeys

Firstly known for his work as a producer and arranger, Rotimikeys has built a reputation around his ability to transform ideas into complete musical experiences, shaping melodies, instrumentation and arrangements that help bring songs and collaborations to life. His creative journey has seen him work across different parts of the music ecosystem, collaborating with artists and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s contemporary sound.

Long before stepping onto the major stage as an artiste himself, his connection to artists and music communities is also reflected in collaborations with talents such as Gaise Baba, Yemi Alade, Darey Art Alade, and more, where his role extends beyond production into creative partnership and musical storytelling.

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As a performer at World Music Day 2026 by Make Music Lagos, Rotimikeys represented a growing movement within African musi

As a performer at World Music Day 2026 by Make Music Lagos, Rotimikeys represented a growing movement within African music — where producers and creative architects are no longer recognised only for the sounds they create for others, but also for the artistic voices they develop themselves.

The festival’s lineup, featuring artists such as Made Kuti, Johnny Drille, The Cavemen and Dotti the Deity, highlighted the range and diversity of Nigerian music today. Rotimikeys’ presence within that mix reflected the changing identity of the modern African music creator: part producer, part musician, part storyteller and part community builder.