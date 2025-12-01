POCO's Year-End Carnival: Reliable Performance You Need, Real Deals You Want

#FeaturedPost

As the year winds down, the energy ramps up!

From December 1st to 31st, the POCO Year-End Carnival is in full swing. When you shop any POCO product during this period, you're in for a treat of multiple rewards: not only will you benefit from instant discounts and free gifts, but also stand a chance to win your dream trip to Europe ! It's a limited-time opportunity you won't want to miss!

Your Carnival Deals Await!

POCO has lined up a series of incredible offers to make your year-end unforgettable:

The Grand Prize: A Dream Trip to Europe! With every POCO phone you buy, you stand a chance to win the grand prize: an exhilarating trip to Europe! Explore iconic cities, create unforgettable memories as you welcome the new year in style. This is more than a vacation—it’s the adventure of a lifetime, exclusively for the POCO community.

Massive Instant Savings: Enjoy the festivities with huge discounts of up to ₦40,100 on select models like the high-performance POCO X7 Pro and the versatile POCO C85, along with generous price reductions across other popular devices. Whether you're upgrading or gifting, there’s never been a better time to experience POCO’s signature performance and innovation.

"Festive Hamper" Free Gifts: We're bringing the party to your home! Purchases of select models come with complimentary packs of premium rice and cooking oil—essential ingredients for your own year-end feasts and celebrations.

Headline Acts: Performance Meets Value

At the heart of the carnival are POCO's star performers, engineered to deliver an unforgettable experience.

POCO X7 Pro: The Carnival Powerhouse

Step into a world of seamless performance, engineered for gamers, creators, and entertainment enthusiasts. The POCO X7 Pro is your all-access pass to a universe of fluid visuals and blazing speed, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action—all at a starting price of ₦548,900.

This device is built to dominate with a suite of premium features: Flagship Chipset: Powered by the Dimensity 8400-Ultra for top-tier performance.

All-Day Power: An ultra-large 6000mAh (typ) battery keeps you in the action longer.

Immersive Display: A stunning CrystalRes 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display delivers exceptionally smooth and vibrant visuals.

Pro-Grade Camera: Capture life in sharp detail with the 50MP main camera featuring OIS.

Premium Durability: An IP68 rating ensures robust dust and water resistance.

POCO C85: The Mainstage All-Rounder

Reliability and smart features take center stage with the POCO C85 – your go-to device for exceptional value without compromise. For a limited time during the Year-End Carnival, all C85 models start from an incredible ₦138,900！

Packed with features that deliver: Massive 6000mAh (typ) battery - Up to 22 hours of video playback

Powered by 33W fast charging - 31 mins to 50% charge

Immersive 6.9" display - Up to 120Hz high refresh rate

Powerful octa-core processor - Up to 16GB RAM with Memory extension

Clear 50MP AI dual camera - Capture vivid moments with stunning clarity

Enjoy massive discounts across the entire POCO lineup, deals at a glance: POCO X7 Pro – Save ₦40,100, now ₦548,900 POCO C85 – Save ₦5,000, now from ₦138,900 POCO C75 – Save ₦10,000, now from ₦139,900 POCO C71 – Save ₦5,000, now from ₦89,900 POCO C61 – Save ₦5,000, now from ₦84,900

Join the Fun Online!

The excitement doesn’t stop at the stores!

POCO is inviting all fans to join the fun online giveaway activities and stand a chance to win even more exclusive prizes.

Follow @POCONigeria on Facebook , TikTok , Instagram , and X take part in interactive

Join the Celebration:

All POCO products are now available nationwide at authorized POCO partners including Finet, Raya, 3C Hub, Slot, and more. For those who prefer to shop online, the devices are also available on Jumia.com , with convenient delivery options across Nigeria.

This carnival is a thank-you to Nigeria, packed with joy, rewards, and the kind of excitement that defines a true celebration.