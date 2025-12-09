Pinpoint Productions Announces Chris Ihidero’s Feature Film Debut, 'Aloma'

Highly anticipated Nigerian thriller, backed by MBO Capital, is slated for a 2026 Premiere and is positioned to be a Defining Cinematic Event.

PinPoint Productions has officially confirmed the production of 'Aloma,' the debut feature film from acclaimed Nigerian filmmaker, writer, and director Chris Ihidero. This powerful thriller, which is fully financed by a consortium of investors led by MBO Capital, is currently in post-production and is scheduled for a major international premiere in 2026.

Aloma is an original story written and directed by Ihidero, drawing on his deep-rooted commitment to authentic, impactful African storytelling. The film has been heralded by Ihidero himself as the "most important Nigerian film of 2026" in Nigeria.

“Shooting has wrapped, post-production is ongoing, and everything is now set to bring fans up to speed on what has been going on behind the scenes. We believe Aloma is a film that transcends regional boundaries, telling a deeply human story with universal themes of love, struggle, and resilience in the modern African context,” Wole Ajetomobi, Head of Productions, PinPoint Media.

“Chris Ihidero’s vision, the dedication of the cast and crew, and the strategic financial backing from MBO Capital has allowed us to create a work of exceptional quality that we anticipate will set a new benchmark for cinematic ambition on the continent,” Ajetomobi added.

Aloma, which Ihidero wrote and directed himself, is a deeply personal project. Drawing heavily on his early life experiences in urban ghettos like Oshodi and Shomolu, Lagos, the director has described the film as a “love story in a time of war - a war between those who have and those who don’t.” The narrative is expected to be a raw and unflinching look at societal imbalances, using the urban environment as a crucial character.

The production boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including celebrated talents who bring significant weight to the highly anticipated urban drama, Shawn Faqua, Folu Storms, Asa’ah Samuel, Ayo Maff, Kalu Ikeagwu, Segun Arinze, Tina Mba, Olakunle ‘Abounce’ Fawole, Princess Obuseh, Abolaji Ajibade, Keppy Ekpeyong, Juliet Ibrahim, Elvina Ibru, Jessica Blessing Obasi, Kamo State, Simi Hassan, Toyin Oshinaike, Samson Imanah, Kayode ’Aderupoko’ Olaiya, Jide Ibitoye, Ropo Ewenla, Jaiye Kuti, Aina Gold, Rotimi Falegan and other talented actors.

Chris Ihidero is not new to the Nigerian entertainment landscape. With a career spanning television, journalism, and academia, he brings a formidable track record to his feature debut. He holds degrees in Literature-in-English and has served as the former COO of Amaka Igwe Studios and the head writer for major MNet series like Hush and Forbidden.

In 2014, Ihidero founded PinPoint Media, the production house spearheading Aloma. PinPoint Media operates a 360-degree model that includes the Lagos Film Academy (LFA) and the online platform True Nollywood Stories (TNS), both dedicated to developing and supporting new talent. Ihidero’s extensive background, including producing MTV Shuga Season 4 and his widely watched 2012 short film on rape, Big Daddy, underpins his credibility, lending weight to his ambitious claims for his first full-length feature.

At NECLive 2025, where Ihidero spoke about the film’s vision and cultural significance, he emphasised his commitment to elevating African storytelling to new heights, noting that Aloma is designed to challenge perspectives and spark critical conversations. The film’s development has been a years-long process, with Ihidero confirming he started the story development in 2016 and finished the first draft during the 2023 pandemic, prioritising the delivery of his complete creative vision.

