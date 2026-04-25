Wayward by name, timeless by sound: Meet Rayson, the independent artist rewriting the rules

There is a compelling contradiction in an artist who identifies as a "bad influence" yet creates music that empowers his listeners. This is the space occupied by Rayson, an independent artist whose recent trajectory suggests he is someone to watch closely.

Born Efe Harrison Upiopio in Sango Ota, Rayson represents a breed of artist shaped by genuine experience and a relentless creative instinct. His journey took him through schooling in Igbala and Sango Ota, eventually reaching his final year at Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe Oghara.

It was then that he made a pivotal choice: he walked away from formal education. It was not due to failure, but rather a realisation that his true calling, music, had been waiting for his full attention.

Rising Afrobeats star Rayson

The result of that decision is a discography Rayson describes as "simple, addictive, and evergreen." In an industry where trends are often fleeting, his projects, the Wayward EP and More Music Less Talk EP, stand out.

Rather than chasing the current sound, these works reflect an artist intent on longevity. With no formal training or industry "godfather," Rayson relies on an innate gift, carving out a niche that feels distinct and authentic.

The live stage is where Rayson truly connects. His 2019 performance at the New Afrika Shrine during Teni’s concert was a significant milestone; the Shrine remains one of Nigeria’s most storied and demanding venues. Since then, he has performed across Lagos, building a rapport with audiences that digital algorithms cannot replicate.

Meet Rayson, the independent artist rewriting the rules

His collaborative record is equally respectable, starting with his debut single, Thank God for Life, featuring Erigga. He has since worked with Jaywillz and Idowest, while his latest release, Oyato (featuring Benzy), further demonstrates his versatility.

Currently, Rayson is focused on the craft rather than the hype, a stage where many of the most enduring musical stories begin. His single Party Starter is already gaining momentum, and while he keeps upcoming project details close to his chest, his ambitions are clear.

He aims to collaborate with heavyweights like Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and Burna Boy, not as a matter of wishful thinking, but as the next step in a decade-long journey of self-discovery.

Rayson is not looking for shortcuts or industry charity. He is simply asking for the world’s attention. Given his track record of honest, durable music, that attention is likely to be well earned.

You can follow his journey on Instagram and X at @raysoneffizy, and on Facebook as Rayson Effizy. The streets are already talking; it is only a matter of time before the rest of the world catches up.