GTCO Fashion Exhibition 2025: A Celebration of Eight Years of Nigerian Fashion Excellence

Nearly every Nigerian knows or has heard about GTCO Fashion Weekend, either from the Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) brand itself or from seeing glamorous videos flood their social media feeds each year. The GTCO Fashion Weekend is a consumer-focused fashion exhibition and capacity-building event that aims to promote enterprise and creativity within the fast-growing Nigerian fashion industry.

If you’re not familiar, GTCO Fashion Weekend is the weekend when fashion truly takes over Lagos. It features masterclasses led by global and local fashion leaders, retail exhibitions filled with everything from clothing to skincare, and, of course, the iconic runway shows that have become a highlight of the Nigerian fashion calendar.

This year, in honour of GTCO’s 8th anniversary, an exclusive exhibition was held on Friday, 31st October 2025. It was a visual celebration of the brand’s longtime partnership with Nigerian designers. The exhibition showcased designers who have graced the GTCO runway over the years, alongside others making groundbreaking contributions to Nigerian fashion today.

Stepping into the World of Nigerian Fashion

From the moment you step into the exhibition space, you’re enveloped in an atmosphere of Nigerian artistry and heritage. The floor is lined with a sky-blue and white carpet that almost makes you feel like you’ve entered another world entirely dedicated to Nigerian creativity.

To the right, a black iron installation stands tall, resembling a cage with a sewing machine inside. Photos of models from past GTCO runway shows hang delicately from the structure, all connected by a black rope leading back to the sewing machine. It’s a beautiful representation of the creative process that reminds everyone that every look ever showcased began from that simple but powerful machine. Aptly titled “The Heart of Creation”, the piece reads:

“Through the machine, every look takes life. A vision transformed by craft and time. From concept to creation to showcase — fashion completes its circle. A living rhythm of artistry and expression, where creativity powers design, and design becomes life itself at GTCO Fashion Weekend.”

A Legacy of Designers

One of the standout moments of the exhibition is the wall celebrating designers who have walked the GTCO runway over the years. In bold black-and-white portraits, the wall features the names and faces of 34 remarkable designers from FRUCHE, KNANFE, Desiree Iyama, and Onalaja, to Hue by Idera, Lanre DaSilva Ajayi, Tolu Coker, Jewel Jemila, Moye Africa, and many others. It’s a visual timeline of creativity that shows just how diverse and dynamic Nigerian fashion has become.

Scattered throughout the room are white travel luggage pieces stacked neatly. These luggage pieces featured in GTCO 2019 and marked the brand’s fashion journey through time and travel.

Celebrating Hair, Heritage, and Craft

One section titled “Crown Culture: An Exhibition Celebrating the Artistry and Heritage of African Hair” saw beautifully detailed displays of traditional African hairstyles like Patewo, Irun Kiko, Suku, and Heavenly King, each with its historical context. Front and centre are three headpieces designed by Zubby Definition, the celebrity hairstylist known for his avant-garde runway hairstyle creations.

By the Side of the Crown Culture Exhibit was a section dedicated to classic Nigerian designers such as Lisa Folawiyo, Mai Atafo, Deola Sagoe, Couture by Tabik, Odio Mimonet, and Ituen Basi, each piece reminding visitors of Nigeria’s long-standing relationship with luxury craftsmanship and innovation.

The Loom Room and the Beauty of Aso Oke

The Loom Room was a space dedicated to Aso Oke, a traditional handwoven fabric made by the Yoruba people of Nigeria. “Aso Oke” literally translates to “top cloth,” and it is often worn for special occasions such as weddings and chieftaincy ceremonies. The loom itself is an intricate wooden device used to weave the colourful strips of cloth that make up the fabric.

Inside, you can watch how the loom operates and see several finished Aso Oke fabrics on display. Just outside, a stunning Aso Oke Agbada by Deji and Kola, known for their premium men’s wear from agbadas to suits and streetwear, proudly stands on a mannequin.

The Adire Room

Opposite the Loom Room is the Adire (Tie and Dye) room that showcases the artistry behind one of Nigeria’s most beloved textiles. The space has everything used in the dyeing process: white ropes, candle wax, fabric dye, caustic soda, salt, hydrosulphite, and wooden stamps. Folded Adire fabrics are displayed nearby, showing the finished results of the meticulous process. Just outside, a mannequin wears a stunning Adire two-piece by Mawuli Kome, so you see how this fabric can be styled.

The New Wave of Nigerian Designers

Perhaps the most striking area of the exhibition is the section featuring 12 mannequins, each dressed in outfits from some of Nigeria’s most exciting contemporary designers. These are names that might not have all walked the GTCO runway, but are making big moves in the Nigerian fashion industry. Among them are ANKO, Tazar Studio, Vicnate, House of Marvee, Deji and Kola, Eki Kere, Tubo, and Fia Factory.

And because no fashion showcase is complete without footwear, two glass rooms displayed an assortment of shoes, from strappy heels and boots to block heels and runway-ready sandals, tying the entire exhibition together.

Eight Years of Fashion, Creativity, and Community

In essence, the GTCO Fashion Exhibition 2025 was about culture, continuity, and community. It honoured the designers who have shaped Nigerian fashion, celebrated the artisans who make it possible, and spotlighted the future generation that continues to push boundaries.

Through eight years of creativity and collaboration, GTCO has proven that its influence extends far beyond banking. It’s a cultural platform, a storyteller, and a supporter of Nigeria’s evolving fashion industry.