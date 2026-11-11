Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT - LRO) issues Public Notice to Gaming Operators and the General Public

FCT-LRO commences full business operations.

The Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Oﬃce (FCT-LRO) hereby informs gaming operators, industry stakeholders and the general public that the Oﬃce has commenced operations as the regulatory authority responsible for the oversight, regulation and supervision of gaming activities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

1. REGULATORY JURISDICTION

Following the Supreme Court judgment in Attorney-General of Lagos State & 21 Others v. Attorney-General of the Federation & 15 Others, Suit No. SC/1/2008, the constitutional position on the regulation of lotteries and gaming has been clarified. By virtue of Section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the FCT has a distinct constitutional status, with the National Assembly exercising legislative powers ordinarily vested in a State House of Assembly.

Accordingly, gaming operators conducting business within the FCT are required to comply with the applicable FCT licensing and regulatory requirements and engage with the FCT- LRO on all regulatory matters.

2. ONLINE GAMING OPERATIONS

The Oﬃce clarifies that the Supreme Court judgment did not expressly settle the full regulatory framework applicable to online gaming. In particular, the judgment did not establish that any one State has exclusive regulatory control over the online gaming market.

Accordingly, the online gaming market remains open to operators and investors. Operators are free to choose the regulator from whom they wish to obtain their gaming licence or authorisation, based on their business model, operational needs and the regulatory framework they consider most suitable and beneficial to their business.

This choice may be exercised without undue interference, intimidation or coercive treatment by any State regulator solely on the basis that an operator has elected to obtain its licence from another regulator, as every state is duly empowered to regulate gaming activities within its relevant jurisdiction.

Operators are, however, reminded that the online nature of a gaming platform does not, in itself, exempt an operation from applicable licensing and regulatory obligations where such obligations arise.

The FCT-LRO remains committed to providing a transparent, consistent and predictable regulatory environment for digital gaming operations within the Federal Capital Territory.

3. NOTICE TO FORMER NLRC LICENSEES

All gaming operators previously licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) who are currently operating, or intend to operate, within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are hereby required to approach the FCT-LRO to regularise their regulatory status.

The Oﬃce further clarifies that any NLRC licence that remains valid and has not expired will be recognised for the remainder of its validity period and converted to the corresponding FCT-LRO licence. Accordingly, holders of former NLRC licences will retain the benefit of their unexpired licence terms, subject to the regularisation process prescribed by the FCT-LRO.

Aﬀected operators are required to present and hand over their former NLRC-issued licences for verification and documentation, complete the applicable regularisation procedures and obtain the appropriate FCT gaming licence.

All aﬀected operators are required to commence the regularisation process within 7 days of publication of this notice.

4. RECOGNISED FCT-LRO OPERATORS

For public awareness and regulatory transparency, the following operators are currently recognised as licensed operators within the FCT. Members of the public are encouraged to verify the licensing status of gaming operators before engaging their services.

APPROVED OPERATORS IN THE FCT

List of FCT-LRO Casino Operators 1. SV GAMING LIMITED 2. JARA INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 3. N1 INTERACTIVE AFRICA LIMITED 4. KC GAMING NETWORKS LTD 5. CHANNELS BET LIMITED 6. INFINITY MOBILE GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 7. GALAXY INTERNATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CITY LIMITED 8. LOTWIN GAMING LIMITED 9. 29 TECHOPS LIMITED 10. SPADE ONLINE GAMING NIGERIA LIMITED 11. SPORTY INTERNET LTD 12. MOBILE SPORTS LIMITED 13. CHANNELS BET 14. SPADE ONLINE LIMITED 15. AK ENTERTAINMENT 16. FOOTBALL INTERNET LTD 17. FORTUNE HOUSE NETWORK 18. PREDICTPRO GAMING LIMITED 19. DEYPLAY GAMING and SPORTS LIMITED 20. SAFITEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 21. BET AFRIK LIMITED

List of FCT-LRO Sports Betting Operators

1. KC GAMING LTD 2. SPORTY INTERNET LIMITED 3. SV GAMING LIMITED 4. AFRICLICK LIMITED 5. GORILLA GAMES BET LIMITED 6. FOOTBALL INTERNET LIMITED 7. JARA INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 8. WINIT LIMITED 9. BRANDSTAR LIMITED 10. CHANNELS BET LIMITED 11. MOBILE SPORTS LIMITED 12. FIRST EQUITY GLOBAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 13. MOBILE SPORTS LIMITED 14. AK ENTERTAINMENT 15. PESACH GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 16. 29TECHOPS LIMITED 17. SOKABET DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 18. SKYTECHOPS NIGERIA LIMITED 19. EUROMATCH NIGERIA LIMITED 20. LUCKY9JA LOTTO LIMITED 21. PREDICTPRO GAMING LIMITED 22. DEYPLAY GAMING and SPORTS LIMITED 23. FANE INTERNATIONAL SPORTS TOUR LIMITED 24. FAVOURBET LIMITED 25. JOLLYBET LIMITED

List of FCT-LRO Lotto Operators 1. LUCKY9JA LOTTO LIMITED 2. DERBY LOTTO LIMITED 3. YELLOWDOT AFRICA NIGERIA LIMITED 4. INTERNATIONAL GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED 5. MORRICH LOTTO LIMITED 6. EMERALDS DISTRIBUTION LTD 7. FIRST EQUITY GLOBAL INVESTMENT LIMITED

List of FCT-LRO Interactive Gaming Operators 1. GOLDEN HONEY BADGER 2. VDL TECHNOLOGIES 3. ZNL GAMING LIMITED 4. GOLDEN LOFT LIMITED 5. WHOT STUDIOS LIMITED 6. WHOT STUDIOS LIMITED 7. HEMINGWAY TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 8. TELEDEUS NIGERIA LIMITED 9. MSR INNOVATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED 10. BIG TREE INNOVATION LIMITED 11. NETAPPS MARKETPLACE LIMITED 12. ISABEE INTERACTIVE LIMITED 13. WINSGALORE LIMITED 14. BIGFOOT UNIVERSE LIMITED 15. DPAY SECURED ONLINE SERVICES LIMITED 16. ROCKFORD INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SOLUTIONS LIMITED 17. MSR INNOVATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED 18. MSR INNOVATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED 19. CAPIVAS AFRICA LIMITED 20. EHIRE ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS LIMITED 21. OTGAME DIGITAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED 22. D'KINGS MEN MEDIA LIMITED 23. REMBRANDT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED 24. REMBRANDT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED 25. REMBRANDT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED 26. TETRAGRAMMATON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 27. TETRAGRAMMATON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

5. OFFICIAL CONTACT DETAILS

All licensing applications, regulatory enquiries, compliance matters and oﬃcial correspondence should be directed to the FCT-LRO through the following channels:

Oﬃce Address: 2B Embu Crescent, Ishaku Rabiu Estate, Oﬀ Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Telephone: +234 802 347 6076 / +234 813 052 5876

Email: info@lro.abj.gov.ng

The FCT-LRO reiterates its commitment to promoting responsible gaming, protecting consumers, strengthening regulatory oversight and fostering a transparent and investment-friendly gaming industry within the Federal Capital Territory.

All operators and stakeholders are advised to take note and ensure compliance.

Lanre Gbajabiamila, OON DG, FCT Lottery Regulatory Office

SIGNED: DIRECTOR-GENERAL Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Oﬃce (FCT-LRO)