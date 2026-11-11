Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Office (FCT - LRO) issues Public Notice to Gaming Operators and the General Public
The Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Oﬃce (FCT-LRO) hereby informs gaming operators, industry stakeholders and the general public that the Oﬃce has commenced operations as the regulatory authority responsible for the oversight, regulation and supervision of gaming activities within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
1. REGULATORY JURISDICTION
Following the Supreme Court judgment in Attorney-General of Lagos State & 21 Others v. Attorney-General of the Federation & 15 Others, Suit No. SC/1/2008, the constitutional position on the regulation of lotteries and gaming has been clarified. By virtue of Section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the FCT has a distinct constitutional status, with the National Assembly exercising legislative powers ordinarily vested in a State House of Assembly.
Accordingly, gaming operators conducting business within the FCT are required to comply with the applicable FCT licensing and regulatory requirements and engage with the FCT- LRO on all regulatory matters.
2. ONLINE GAMING OPERATIONS
The Oﬃce clarifies that the Supreme Court judgment did not expressly settle the full regulatory framework applicable to online gaming. In particular, the judgment did not establish that any one State has exclusive regulatory control over the online gaming market.
Accordingly, the online gaming market remains open to operators and investors. Operators are free to choose the regulator from whom they wish to obtain their gaming licence or authorisation, based on their business model, operational needs and the regulatory framework they consider most suitable and beneficial to their business.
This choice may be exercised without undue interference, intimidation or coercive treatment by any State regulator solely on the basis that an operator has elected to obtain its licence from another regulator, as every state is duly empowered to regulate gaming activities within its relevant jurisdiction.
Operators are, however, reminded that the online nature of a gaming platform does not, in itself, exempt an operation from applicable licensing and regulatory obligations where such obligations arise.
The FCT-LRO remains committed to providing a transparent, consistent and predictable regulatory environment for digital gaming operations within the Federal Capital Territory.
3. NOTICE TO FORMER NLRC LICENSEES
All gaming operators previously licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) who are currently operating, or intend to operate, within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are hereby required to approach the FCT-LRO to regularise their regulatory status.
The Oﬃce further clarifies that any NLRC licence that remains valid and has not expired will be recognised for the remainder of its validity period and converted to the corresponding FCT-LRO licence. Accordingly, holders of former NLRC licences will retain the benefit of their unexpired licence terms, subject to the regularisation process prescribed by the FCT-LRO.
Aﬀected operators are required to present and hand over their former NLRC-issued licences for verification and documentation, complete the applicable regularisation procedures and obtain the appropriate FCT gaming licence.
All aﬀected operators are required to commence the regularisation process within 7 days of publication of this notice.
4. RECOGNISED FCT-LRO OPERATORS
For public awareness and regulatory transparency, the following operators are currently recognised as licensed operators within the FCT. Members of the public are encouraged to verify the licensing status of gaming operators before engaging their services.
APPROVED OPERATORS IN THE FCT
List of FCT-LRO Casino Operators
1. SV GAMING LIMITED
2. JARA INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
3. N1 INTERACTIVE AFRICA LIMITED
4. KC GAMING NETWORKS LTD
5. CHANNELS BET LIMITED
6. INFINITY MOBILE GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT
LIMITED
7. GALAXY INTERNATIONAL ENTERTAINMENT CITY
LIMITED
8. LOTWIN GAMING LIMITED
9. 29 TECHOPS LIMITED
10. SPADE ONLINE GAMING NIGERIA LIMITED
11. SPORTY INTERNET LTD
12. MOBILE SPORTS LIMITED
13. CHANNELS BET
14. SPADE ONLINE LIMITED
15. AK ENTERTAINMENT
16. FOOTBALL INTERNET LTD
17. FORTUNE HOUSE NETWORK
18. PREDICTPRO GAMING LIMITED
19. DEYPLAY GAMING and SPORTS LIMITED
20. SAFITEK TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
21. BET AFRIK LIMITED
List of FCT-LRO Sports Betting Operators
1. KC GAMING LTD
2. SPORTY INTERNET LIMITED
3. SV GAMING LIMITED
4. AFRICLICK LIMITED
5. GORILLA GAMES BET LIMITED
6. FOOTBALL INTERNET LIMITED
7. JARA INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
8. WINIT LIMITED
9. BRANDSTAR LIMITED
10. CHANNELS BET LIMITED
11. MOBILE SPORTS LIMITED
12. FIRST EQUITY GLOBAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
13. MOBILE SPORTS LIMITED
14. AK ENTERTAINMENT
15. PESACH GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
16. 29TECHOPS LIMITED
17. SOKABET DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED
18. SKYTECHOPS NIGERIA LIMITED
19. EUROMATCH NIGERIA LIMITED
20. LUCKY9JA LOTTO LIMITED
21. PREDICTPRO GAMING LIMITED
22. DEYPLAY GAMING and SPORTS LIMITED
23. FANE INTERNATIONAL SPORTS TOUR LIMITED
24. FAVOURBET LIMITED
25. JOLLYBET LIMITED
List of FCT-LRO Lotto Operators
1. LUCKY9JA LOTTO LIMITED
2. DERBY LOTTO LIMITED
3. YELLOWDOT AFRICA NIGERIA LIMITED
4. INTERNATIONAL GAMING & ENTERTAINMENT
LIMITED
5. MORRICH LOTTO LIMITED
6. EMERALDS DISTRIBUTION LTD
7. FIRST EQUITY GLOBAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
List of FCT-LRO Interactive Gaming Operators
1. GOLDEN HONEY BADGER
2. VDL TECHNOLOGIES
3. ZNL GAMING LIMITED
4. GOLDEN LOFT LIMITED
5. WHOT STUDIOS LIMITED
6. WHOT STUDIOS LIMITED
7. HEMINGWAY TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
8. TELEDEUS NIGERIA LIMITED
9. MSR INNOVATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED
10. BIG TREE INNOVATION LIMITED
11. NETAPPS MARKETPLACE LIMITED
12. ISABEE INTERACTIVE LIMITED
13. WINSGALORE LIMITED
14. BIGFOOT UNIVERSE LIMITED
15. DPAY SECURED ONLINE SERVICES LIMITED
16. ROCKFORD INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS
SOLUTIONS LIMITED
17. MSR INNOVATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED
18. MSR INNOVATIONS NIGERIA LIMITED
19. CAPIVAS AFRICA LIMITED
20. EHIRE ENTERPRISE SOLUTIONS LIMITED
21. OTGAME DIGITAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
22. D'KINGS MEN MEDIA LIMITED
23. REMBRANDT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
24. REMBRANDT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
25. REMBRANDT GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
26. TETRAGRAMMATON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
27. TETRAGRAMMATON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
5. OFFICIAL CONTACT DETAILS
All licensing applications, regulatory enquiries, compliance matters and oﬃcial correspondence should be directed to the FCT-LRO through the following channels:
Oﬃce Address: 2B Embu Crescent, Ishaku Rabiu Estate, Oﬀ Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.
Telephone: +234 802 347 6076 / +234 813 052 5876
Email: info@lro.abj.gov.ng
The FCT-LRO reiterates its commitment to promoting responsible gaming, protecting consumers, strengthening regulatory oversight and fostering a transparent and investment-friendly gaming industry within the Federal Capital Territory.
All operators and stakeholders are advised to take note and ensure compliance.
SIGNED:
DIRECTOR-GENERAL
Federal Capital Territory Lottery Regulatory Oﬃce (FCT-LRO)
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