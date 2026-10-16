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Edo tanker explosion turns rush for spilled petrol into tragedy that claimed lives, burnt many

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 07:36 - 16 October 2026
Tanker explosion in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State. Photo: Punch Newspapers
Several people are feared dead after a petrol tanker explosion engulfed parts of Oluku Market in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, leaving traders, residents and other victims with severe burns.
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  • Residents ignored warnings and rushed to scoop up spilled petrol before the tanker explosion engulfed Oluku Market in Edo State.

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  • Videos showed severely burnt victims being rushed to the hospital, including one victim transported in a wheelbarrow after the Edo tanker inferno.

  • FRSC had yet to confirm the death toll as reports emerged that some victims died on the spot and others after they were taken to hospital following the Oluku Market explosion.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 15, along the Benin-Lagos Expressway after a petrol tanker reportedly fell and spilled its contents, attracting residents who rushed to collect the fuel despite the danger.

The tanker fell in the early hours of the day, and the explosion occurred after noon, according to eyewitnesses. The fire spread rapidly through nearby shops, vehicles and market stalls, destroying goods and property worth millions of naira. 

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Despite warnings about the danger, some residents kept scooping petrol from the fallen tanker. One eyewitness, who admitted participating in the activity, said a soldier warned him that the sunny weather and the crowd around the tanker could trigger a fire.

The eyewitness explained that he turned around after the warning, only for the tanker to burst into flames moments later. He said two men who were directly beneath the tanker suffered severe burns, while shops built around drainage channels were also destroyed. 

Videos circulating on social media also showed the severity of the victims’ injuries. One clip captured a severely burnt victim being transported to the hospital in a wheelbarrow, while other footage showed victims with extensive burns as people rushed to get medical attention.

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The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) received injured victims, with its Chief Medical Director, Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu, leading emergency response efforts across the accident and emergency and burns units.

However, some victims reportedly died after they were taken to the hospital, while other reports claimed that some bodies had been moved to the mortuary. 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), police and fire service personnel were also involved in the emergency response.

RELATED: Residents scoop spilled cooking oil from roadside after tanker crash at Ojota, LASTMA warns of health risks

As of Friday, October 16, the full casualty figure remained uncertain. The FRSC's Edo State Sector Commander, Preye Ezekiel Bedford, said the command had recorded 11 casualties but could not confirm reports of fatalities. Other reports said five people were feared dead. 

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The tragedy has renewed concerns over the dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, a practice that can turn a road accident into a deadly disaster.

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