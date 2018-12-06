UN Human Rights Chief to visit South Africa (7- 8 Dec), and Morocco (9 -10 Dec)

Download logo

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday begins a two-day official visit to South Africa. At the end of her visit to South Africa, Bachelet will travel to Marrakech, Morocco for the International Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

On 7 December, High Commissioner Bachelet is due to attend an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with the President of the Republic of South Africa. The event will take place at 08.30am local time at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The commemoration in South Africa coincides with the centenary celebrations of former President Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu, as well as the 22nd anniversary of the signing into law of South Africa’s Constitution.

After leaving South Africa, the High Commissioner will spend 9 and 10 December at the International Conference to Adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in Marrakech, Morocco.

In addition to attending the Conference itself, she will, along with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, be one of the keynote speakers at a special high-level event to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Two previous High Commissioners for Human Rights, Louise Arbour and Mary Robinson, will also be participating in this event, which takes place from 18.00 to 19:30 on 10 December, at the Bab Ighli Site, where the Conference is being held.

