5 Orijinal Moments From Episode 1 of Mix With Orijin Series

Featuring Basketmouth & Lara

1. Basketmouth Tried to Make a Cocktail…

and Failed HilariouslyThe episode kicked off with Basketmouth confidently announcing he was about to make a cocktail called “Originator.”In less than a minute, it became clear he had no idea what he was doing. Luckily, Lara stepped in before he “originated” disaster.

2. Lara Saved the Day With a Simple, Bold Cocktail:

Orijin SunriseLara took over and introduced a refreshing cocktail called Orijin Sunrise, simple, vibrant, and proudly Orijin.It instantly became the star of the episode.

3. Here’s Exactly How She Mixed It (For Anyone Feeling Adventurous) Lara walked Basketmouth through every step:

Fill a glass with ice





Measure 25 ml grenadine





Add 150 ml orange juice





Pour in 50 ml Orijin (the real star of the show)





Add more ice





Finish with tropical garnishes and a straw

A perfect balance of flavour, colour, and originality.

4. Before You Sip, There’s One Important Rule When Lara handed the drink to Basketmouth, she made the golden rule clear:

Stir the cocktail first, so every ingredient blends properly. Basketmouth followed instructions… and absolutely loved it.

Think you can top these Orijinal moments?

Create your own Orijin-inspired mix, snap a pic, and tag @orijin_nigeria. Don’t forget to catch the full Mix With Orijin series on @OrijinNGR YouTube for more flavour, fun, and inspiration!

5. A Juicy Fun Fact to Wrap It Up The episode ended with a “Did You Know?” moment. Lara shared that Benue is Nigeria’s citrus-producing capital, thanks to its unique soil and climate, making it one of the top producers of sweet, juicy oranges in the country.

No wonder the Orijin Sunrise tasted so good.