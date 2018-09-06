Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria men win Gold, women get silver at 2018 ITTF Africa Cup

2018 ITTF Africa Cup Nigeria men win Gold, women get silver

Contrasting fortunes for the men and women's table tennis team at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

play The men's table tennis team made Nigeria proud (Instagram/ArunaQuadri)

Nigeria team table tennis team had mixed fortunes at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup, the men won Gold while the women’s team won Silver.

Both finals in the Africa table tennis event were contested by powerhouses Nigeria and Egypt.

Quadri, Toriola win Gold

The men’s team led by Aruna Quadri and veteran Segun Toriola beat their Egyptian counterparts in four sets to win a Gold medal at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

play The Nigerian table tennis team to victory (Instagram/ArunaQuadri)

Quadri beat Saleh Ahmed of Egypt 3-2 in a five-set thriller (11-9,9-11,11-3,9-11,11-2) to give Nigeria a lead.

Nigeria’s next representative Bode Abiodun was outclassed in three sets (10-12,9-11,4-11) by El Beiali Mohamed.

 

Toriola beat Assar Khalid in five sets (13-11,1-11,8-11,11-8,11-8) to give Nigeria the lead again.

The final set was rounded up by Quadri who Mohamed in five sets (5-11,11-7,11-13,11-5,11-6) to give Nigeria the overall win in the set.

Segun Toriola and Table Tennis team play The table tennis won a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Facebook/Segun Toriola)

 

The result is massive for the table tennis team after a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Oshonaike gets Nigeria Silver

The Nigeria women’s team could not replicate the achievements of their men counterparts as they lost to Egypt.

The first set ended in a 3-1 loss to Nigeria as Dina Meshref beat Offiong Edem (11-5,4-11,11-3, 11-4).

Nigeria restored parity through veteran Funke Oshonaike who beat Abdel Aziz Farah in a five-set thriller (11-6,5-11,11-5,9-11,11-13).

play The female table tennis fell to Egypt in the final (Complete Sports)

 

Effiom Janet lost in four sets to Helmy Yousra as Egypt restored a 3-1 lead, the last game between Oshonaike and Meshref ended in a three-set defeat (13-11,11-8,11-6).

The result means that Aruna Quadri and the men's team have qualified for the 2019 ITTF World Team Cup which will hold in Tokyo from November, 6 to 10.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
