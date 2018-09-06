news

Nigeria team table tennis team had mixed fortunes at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup, the men won Gold while the women’s team won Silver.

Both finals in the Africa table tennis event were contested by powerhouses Nigeria and Egypt.

Quadri, Toriola win Gold

The men’s team led by Aruna Quadri and veteran Segun Toriola beat their Egyptian counterparts in four sets to win a Gold medal at the 2018 ITTF Africa Cup.

Quadri beat Saleh Ahmed of Egypt 3-2 in a five-set thriller (11-9,9-11,11-3,9-11,11-2) to give Nigeria a lead.

Nigeria’s next representative Bode Abiodun was outclassed in three sets (10-12,9-11,4-11) by El Beiali Mohamed.

Toriola beat Assar Khalid in five sets (13-11,1-11,8-11,11-8,11-8) to give Nigeria the lead again.

The final set was rounded up by Quadri who Mohamed in five sets (5-11,11-7,11-13,11-5,11-6) to give Nigeria the overall win in the set.

The result is massive for the table tennis team after a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games .

Oshonaike gets Nigeria Silver

The Nigeria women’s team could not replicate the achievements of their men counterparts as they lost to Egypt.

The first set ended in a 3-1 loss to Nigeria as Dina Meshref beat Offiong Edem (11-5,4-11,11-3, 11-4).

Nigeria restored parity through veteran Funke Oshonaike who beat Abdel Aziz Farah in a five-set thriller (11-6,5-11,11-5,9-11,11-13).

Effiom Janet lost in four sets to Helmy Yousra as Egypt restored a 3-1 lead, the last game between Oshonaike and Meshref ended in a three-set defeat (13-11,11-8,11-6).