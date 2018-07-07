news

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has said he wants England to win the 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates.

Ndidi who plays in the Premier League with Leicester City is teammate with Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire who are both with the England squad in Russia.

England stats

England are in the quarter-finals where they will face Sweden on Saturday, July 7 and having ended their penalty jinx in the round of 16 victory over Colombia , optimism continues to soar for the Three Lions.

Ndidi is in full support of his English Leicester City teammates winning the title so he can get the feeling of winning and be motivated by it.

“England, I want England to win,” Ndidi told Pulse Sports on Friday, July 6 when he was asked to predict who would win the 2018 World Cup.

“I’m not predicting here, I want England to win because we didn’t get to win this World Cup as Nigerians and I have teammates in the English team so I want to know how the medals look like so I can get enough motivation to go for the next one by God’s grace.”

Maguire and Vardy

Ndidi’s Leicester City teammates Maguire and Vardy have featured prominently for England so far at the 2018 World Cup.

Maguire has played in all England’s game except for their last Group G tie against Belgium. Vardy was on from start to finish in that game and has twice come on a substitute in other games.