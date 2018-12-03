Super Eagles star Osimhen scores 8th goal for Chaleroi

news

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was again on target for Royal Sporting Charleroi with his eighth goal of the season.

Osimhen scores

The 19-year-old scored as Sporting Charleroi beat Cercle Brugge 3 - 1 in a Belgian First Division encounter played on Saturday, December 1.

The Nigerian international started the encounter and Cristian Benavente put the home side ahead through a Massimo Bruno assist in the 16th minute.

Upon return from the first half break, Osimhen made it two to Charleroi in the 60th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Benavente.

Marco Ilaimaharitra made it three in the 60th minute before Osimhen was substituted for Adama Niane in the 69th minute.

Odey scores for Zurich

Stephen Odey was on target for FC Zurich as they beat Grasshoppers 2-0 on Sunday, December 3.

Odey scored his 10th goal of the season in the 84th minute as they claimed an important three points at home.

The 20-year-old Nigerian striker has been in good form for Zurich which has prompted calls for him to be called up to the Super Eagles for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

Odey is expected to return to action when Zurich take on FC Basel 1893 while Osimhen's Sporting Charleroi face RSC Anderlecht also on Sunday, December 9.