Victor Osimhen, Stephen Odey score for Charleroi, Zurich

Super Eagles star Osimhen scores 8th goal for Chaleroi

Nigerian youngsters Victor Osimhen and Stephen Odey are scoring goals for fun in Europe.

  • Published:
Victor Oshimen play Odey and Osimhen are Nigeria top scorers in Europe (Royal Charleroi)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was again on target for Royal Sporting Charleroi with his eighth goal of the season.

Osimhen scores

The 19-year-old scored as Sporting Charleroi beat Cercle Brugge 3 - 1 in a Belgian First Division encounter played on Saturday, December 1.

The Nigerian international started the encounter and Cristian Benavente put the home side ahead through a Massimo Bruno assist in the 16th minute.

Victor Oshimen play Osimhen scored his eight goal for Charleroi (Royal Charleroi)

 

Upon return from the first half break, Osimhen made it two to Charleroi in the 60th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Benavente.

Marco Ilaimaharitra made it three in the 60th minute before Osimhen was substituted for Adama Niane in the 69th minute.

Odey scores for Zurich

Stephen Odey was on target for FC Zurich as they beat Grasshoppers 2-0 on Sunday, December 3.

Stephen Odey play Odey is again the match winner for Zurich (Europa League)

 

Odey scored his 10th goal of the season in the 84th minute as they claimed an important three points at home.

The 20-year-old Nigerian striker has been in good form for Zurich which has prompted calls for him to be called up to the Super Eagles for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

Stephen Odey play Odey has been tipped to join the Super Eagles soon (FC Zurich)

Odey is expected to return to action when Zurich take on FC Basel 1893 while Osimhen's Sporting Charleroi face RSC Anderlecht also on Sunday, December 9.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
