Super Falcons : Dennerby wants to begin World Cup preparation

Thomas Dennerby says Super Falcons must begin preparation for World Cup

Thomas Dennerby is already making plans for a successful outing at the world stage after winning the AWCON.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Super Falcons of Nigeria play The Super Falcons are champions of Africa again (CAF)

Head coach of the Super Falcons of Nigeria Thomas Dennerby has stated that he wants to begin preparation for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Dennerby led the Super Falcons to retain their title after they beat the Bayana Bayana of South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the final of the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Super Falcons only won two games in duration time and relied on the lottery of penalties to win their semifinal game against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the semifinal as well as the final.

Speaking in his post match conference organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dennerby stated after their victory at the continental tournament that the team has to begin preparation for the world stage.

play The Super Falcons beat South Africa on penalties

Dennerby on AWCON 2018

In his statement, Dennerby thanked the organisers of the tournament and also wished the other teams that will be contesting at the world stage well.

He said, "It’s been a wonderful tournament for us. I must commend the organizers for everything. Everything has been good, the hotels, buses training pitches and even the fans. We are happy with the general coordination.

"Let me also congratulate Desiree Ellis for a wonderful contribution she has impacted to the current Africa Women’s Football. You won a medal and that is a plus for you and your team.

Super Falcons play Super Falcons once again relied on penalties to be victorious (CAF)

 

"The game was very tough in all aspects and South Africa showed character and they did their best to get yet another victory but today our team was more compact."

Dennerby on World Cup

He then went on to praise the efforts of his team before admitting that after celebrations they must work hard to do well at the world cup.

He said, "This was the best passing game we’ve had in the tournament and the defense were alert on the day, so I must commend the entire team for a good job well done.

"We are happy once again and we will go back, celebrate and start preparing for the World Cup next year.

Super Falcons of Nigeria play Dennervy wants the Super Falcons to do well at the world cup (CAF)

"Going forward I think women’s football in Africa is fast improving and very soon it will rival the men’s competition in terms of support and interest."

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup will hold in France from Friday, June 7 till Sunday, July 7 with Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon the three teams from the continent will partake among the 24 countries on the world stage.

