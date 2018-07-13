news

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has returned to his club side Changchun Yatai in China after his outing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup .

The 29-year-old forward featured in all three games for the Super Eagles at the World Cup but was unable to find the back of the net.

Ighalo had a minimal break following the Super Eagles group stage exit from the World Cup and has set his sights on rediscovering his goalscoring form for his club side.

The former Watford of England striker posted a picture from his base in China on his official Instagram account with a message, “Back to Work.”

Ighalo who is among the star players for the Chinese based club will hope to continue his goalscoring exploits after several ‘angry ’Nigerians attacked his wife on social media following the Super Eagles last group game against Argentina.

The striker who has since tendered an apology to football loving Nigerians will be confident of regaining his goalscoring form as he already has seven goals in the Chinese Super League (CSL) before he went to represent Nigeria at the World Cup.

Five goals behind league top scorer China’s Wu Lei of Shanghai SIPG, Ighalo is the second highest goalscoring African to Ghana’s Frank Acheampong who plays for Tianjin Teda.

Ighalo is expected to return to action when Changchun Yatai takes on Chongqing Lifan in their next league fixture scheduled for Tuesday, July 17.