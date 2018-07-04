news

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for the safe return of his father who was kidnapped.

Mikel revealed after the 2018 FIFA World Cup that his father was abducted before Nigeria’s last group stage match against Argentina in Saint Petersburg.

It was reported that Mikel’s father was abducted on his way to the south-eat Nigeria but was safely returned by the Nigerian Police force Enugu State.

The Enugu State police confirmed the rescue and return of Mikel’s father through a statement on their official Twitter account which said, “Our men have rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of the Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi.

“He was kidnapped along Markurdi - Enugu expressway but we rescued him today 2nd July, 2018 around 14:00hrs at Egede in Udi LGA of Enugu State. He is hale and hearty.”

Mikel thanked the Nigerian Police force for their assistance through a message on his official Twitter account which said,

“I would like to thank the Police authorities involved in ensuring the safe return of my father after the ordeal this week.

“I will (sic) also like to thank everyone for their kind words of support.

“He is now recuperating with family. My family and I are grateful.”

Mikel’s father was previously kidnapped in 2011 and was also rescued by the police force during a raid.