Rohr reveals Mikel made the decision to play against Argentina without informing him his father was kidnapped.
Mikel revealed that information got to him hours before Nigeria’s important game against Argentina, on Tuesday, June 26 but chose to play in the encounter.
The kidnappers reportedly demanded a ransom of $28,000 from Mikel and he was not to report to any authority before Pa Michael will be released.
In a report by Kwese ESPN Rohr revealed that he had no idea what his captain was going through before the Argentina game.
He said, “I was very surprised to hear this.
“I did not know about it because he did not tell me.
“But it shows that he has a good mental strength to be able to play in this situation. He is a real leader.”
When asked if he would have allowed Mikel take part in the game if he was aware of the incident, Rohr revealed it would have been a decision he would have let the Tianjin TEDA midfielder make.
He said, “If I know about it, I would let him decide. No pressure.
“I have full confidence in him to make the best decision for himself, his family and his country.
“It is shocking that such a thing happens to anybody. And to somebody who represents his country.”
Mikel has thanked the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for their role in rescuing his father on Monday, June 2.