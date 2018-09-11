Nigeria Vs Liberia Live Onyekuru opens scoring for Super Eagles in friendly game

Pulse.ng logo
Nigeria Vs Liberia: Live update of Super Eagles friendly game

Nigeria face Liberia in a friendly game at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complete in Monrovia.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Super Eagles of Nigeria play Nigeria Vs Liberia: Live update of Super Eagles friendly game (Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has rung the chances for the friendly game against Liberia with John Ogu and Henry Onyekuru both in the starting XI.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa starts in goal for the first since November 2017 while Jamilu Collins is given a start on his debut for the Super Eagles.

Kelechi Nwakali also starts in his debut and joins Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo in midfield.

Super Eagles Line up against Liberia

Crotone striker Simy Nwankwo starts upfront.

The game has been billed to celebrate Liberian president George Weah who is also a former footballer. Weah is formally resting his No. 14 jersey from the national team.

The Liberian president will play at some part in the friendly game.

Weah is out on the pitch warming up with the Liberian national team players.

Kick off

Weah is the captain of the Liberian team.

Goal for Nigeria: Onyekuru opens goal for the Super Eagles. The Galatasaray forward drives from the left and finds the top corner.

Collins gets a chance from the left, but the left-back's cross goes wild for a goal-kick.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

