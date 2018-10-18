Pulse.ng logo
Kylian Mbappe celebrates France World Cup in hometown Bondy

  Published:
Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe was greeted by his home supporters for the first time after the world cup (AP)

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe celebrated France World Cup win in his hometown Bondy.

The 19-year-old received a warm welcome from his hometown as he returned to his roots to celebrate the achievement.

Over a hundred supporters turned up to greet their hero who scored four goals over the course of the 2018 FIFA World Cup including the final as France achieved a second title.

Kylian Mbappe play Kylian Mbappe was given a heroes welcome in Bondy (AP)

 

Mbappe’s hometown Bondy is just on the outskirts of Paris where he plays his professional football.

Some lucky children turned up to see Mbappe at the town's Leo Lagrange stadium as they reveled in the country’s successes.

Unable to come with the World Cup trophy, Mbappe sowed off a photograph of him kissing the coveted trophy after featuring in France 2-1 win over Germany in a UEFA Nations League a day earlier.

Kylian Mbappe play The 19-year-old was one of the youngest members of the French winning team (Reuters)

 

Mbappe was ever smiling at kids and blowing out kisses to the crowd who chanted his name.

Municipal councillor Nabil Larbi at Bondy's town hall hailed the qualities of Mbappe in a report by CNN.

She said, “Mbappe is a pure product of Bondy.

“Mbappe is from a mixed family; his father is from Cameroon, his mother is from Algeria and he is a mix of that. This is the image of Bondy and the image of the French team.

Kylian Mbappe play Kylian Mbappe was not with the World Cup in Bondy (Reuters)

 

“Now we have to see diversity as a positive thing. When we usually hear about the suburbs, when we hear about Bondy, we hear only negative things.

“But when you come into Bondy, you realize it's 'fake news' because you are welcome, everybody is welcome. It is pleasant to live in Bondy.

"I have been in Bondy for 35 years and here I can say that diversity is a strength for the town.

“This is France, this is Bondy, this is Mbappe.”

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe was greeted by young supporters at his home town (Reuters)

 

Buffon tips Mbappe for Ballon D'Or

Teammate  and veteran Gianluigi Buffon has backed Mbappe to emerge winner of the 2018 Ballon D'or.

He made his opinion know in an interview with French TV show Tout le Sport which he cited his impact at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as the yard stick

He said, "Given his qualities, what he shows on the field, and how decisive he was during the World Cup, he deserves it, yes. I cannot say the opposite.

Kylian Mbappe play Mbappe has been tipped to win the Ballon D'Or (Reuters)

"He has an exceptional talent and technical qualities as I have rarely seen. It's a phenomenon.

'If he persists in wanting to be the best, if he remains enthusiastic and keeps his normal behavior, he can last a very long time."

Mbappe is expected to return to action after the international break when reigning Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain take on Amiens on Saturday, October 20.

