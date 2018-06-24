Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Reactions as England beat Panama 6-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Kane after hattrick helps England beat Panama

Here are the reactions England beat Panama 6-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Harry Kane, John Stones and Jesse Lingard were among the trends as England beat Panama 6-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G game on Sunday, June 24. play Reactions as England beat Panama 6-1 (Squawka)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Harry Kane, John Stones and Jesse Lingard were among the trends as England beat Panama 6-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G game on Sunday, June 24.

After a last minute winner against Tunisia in their opener England were hoping to seal a place in the round of 16, while Panama were hoping to bounce back from defeat to Belgium.

England vs Panama stats

The game ended 6-1 in favour of the three Lions with Harry Kane contributing three goals, John Stones added two, and Jesse Lingard with a beautiful Curler, while Panama scored their first goal of the World Cup through Felipe Baloy which turned out to be a mere consolation.

Harry Kane scores three against Panama

After his two goals against Tunisia rescued England in their opener Harry Kane was in good goal scoring form as he converted two penalties and a deflected effort to now be the outright top scorer at the World Cup.

play John Stones scored two goals against Panama

 

Twitter users were full of praise for the England captain, his goals and performance against Panama, here are the reactions.

"Blinding finish from Harry Kane. The first player to score a hat-trick and a brace in consecutive World Cup games since 1986."

 

 

"Harry Kane's equaled Messi's 5 career World Cup goals in his first two games."

"Harry Kane. The best out and out striker in the world."

 

John Stones scores two against Panama

John Stones contributed two goals and Twitter users were impressed with his performance and goal threat, here are their reactions.

play England are through to the next round

"Those John Stones striker skills ...       ⚽⚽  Three lions on fire today"

 

"Tired of the Stones vs Ronaldo debate. Let’s just enjoy them both while we can."

"My worry is that he will now get distracted and lose focus because of all this talk about winning the Golden Boot....But having said that I’m sure John Stones will cope. "

 

Jesse Lingard's beauty against Panama hailed on Twitter

Jesse Lingard scored one of the goals of the tournament and Twitter users hailed his performance and technique for the effort.

"What a goal by Lingard. Excellent assist too from Sterling. This is England, right?"

"My grandad told me about George Best, my dad told me about Eric Cantona, I will tell my kids about Jesse Lingard."

 

"Jesse Lingard was by far and away the best player on the pitch. I hope the country start showing him the respect he deserves. What a player, what a goal! "

 

Panama out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The defeat to England means that Panama are now out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after two consecutive losses, and Twitter users were not impressed with their performance despite scoring their first goal at the tournament.

Here are the reactions,"As a lay observer, I am surprised Panama is allowed to play international football. Rather like letting Theresa May & Boris Johnson play international relations"

 

"These are photos of Panama’s fans and players celebrating after scoring 1 goal back out of 6.

Be grateful of what you have wallahi  "

 

England take on Belgium in their next fixture to determine group winners while Panama face off with Tunisia t in the other group fixture.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Iceland Live Super Eagles win 2-0 in World Cup 2018 gamebullet
2 Super Eagles Ahmed Musa becomes Nigeria's highest goal scorer at World Cupbullet
3 Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 5 things we learnt from Super Eagles...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Lukaku hailed on Twitter as Belgium beat Tunisia
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Coutinho stunner hailed on Twitter as Brazil draw Switzerland
World Cup 2018 Kane the hero, as Twitter hails Sassi for scoring first African goal
World Cup 2018 What a free kick!!!, Kolarov's match winner applauded on Twitter
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Egypt after 1-0 loss to Uruguay
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat

Football

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England beat Panama 6-1 to reach the World Cup knockout rounds
Football Kane inspires England to World Cup knockout stage alongside Belgium
Morocco coach Herve Renard says his team are victims of 'total injustice'
Football Morocco coach bemoans 'total injustice' ahead of Spain clash
Gareth Southgate congratulates England defender Harry Maguire
Football Southgate finds weak points in England rout
Harry Kane says England are on the right track
Football England hat-trick hero Kane basks in World Cup rout