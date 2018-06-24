news

Harry Kane, John Stones and Jesse Lingard were among the trends as England beat Panama 6-1 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group G game on Sunday, June 24.

After a last minute winner against Tunisia in their opener England were hoping to seal a place in the round of 16, while Panama were hoping to bounce back from defeat to Belgium.

England vs Panama stats

The game ended 6-1 in favour of the three Lions with Harry Kane contributing three goals, John Stones added two, and Jesse Lingard with a beautiful Curler, while Panama scored their first goal of the World Cup through Felipe Baloy which turned out to be a mere consolation.

Harry Kane scores three against Panama

After his two goals against Tunisia rescued England in their opener Harry Kane was in good goal scoring form as he converted two penalties and a deflected effort to now be the outright top scorer at the World Cup.

Twitter users were full of praise for the England captain, his goals and performance against Panama, here are the reactions.

"Blinding finish from Harry Kane. The first player to score a hat-trick and a brace in consecutive World Cup games since 1986."

"Harry Kane's equaled Messi's 5 career World Cup goals in his first two games."

"Harry Kane. The best out and out striker in the world."

John Stones scores two against Panama

John Stones contributed two goals and Twitter users were impressed with his performance and goal threat, here are their reactions.

"Those John Stones striker skills ... ⚽⚽ Three lions on fire today"

"Tired of the Stones vs Ronaldo debate. Let’s just enjoy them both while we can."

"My worry is that he will now get distracted and lose focus because of all this talk about winning the Golden Boot....But having said that I’m sure John Stones will cope. "

Jesse Lingard's beauty against Panama hailed on Twitter

Jesse Lingard scored one of the goals of the tournament and Twitter users hailed his performance and technique for the effort.

"What a goal by Lingard. Excellent assist too from Sterling. This is England, right?"

"My grandad told me about George Best, my dad told me about Eric Cantona, I will tell my kids about Jesse Lingard."

"Jesse Lingard was by far and away the best player on the pitch. I hope the country start showing him the respect he deserves. What a player, what a goal! "

Panama out of 2018 FIFA World Cup

The defeat to England means that Panama are now out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after two consecutive losses, and Twitter users were not impressed with their performance despite scoring their first goal at the tournament.

Here are the reactions,"As a lay observer, I am surprised Panama is allowed to play international football. Rather like letting Theresa May & Boris Johnson play international relations"

"These are photos of Panama’s fans and players celebrating after scoring 1 goal back out of 6.

Be grateful of what you have wallahi "

England take on Belgium in their next fixture to determine group winners while Panama face off with Tunisia t in the other group fixture.