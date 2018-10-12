Pulse.ng logo
Jamilu Collins: Super Eagles leftback confident of his abilities

New Super Eagles left Back Collins is bullish about his abilities, playing in German division 2 means nothing to him

The call-up of Collins who plays in 2. Bundesliga-Germany division two- got disapprovals from critics and fans.

  • Published:
play Jamilu Collins: Super Eagles star confident of his abilities (Fussball)

When Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr announced his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles, the inclusion of Jamilu Collins was not well received.

The call-up of Collins who plays in 2. Bundesliga-Germany division two- got disapprovals from critics and fans.

Already, many have been at odds with Rohr over his continues dismiss of Nigeria Professional Football league (NPFL) players and this call-up to a German division one player gave credence to their criticism.

There is no doubt that Collins would have felt himself de trop but he remains self-assertive about his abilities.

I have the ability needed to play in this team,” he told Pulse Sports in an interview.

play Jamilu Collins (far right) says he has the abilities to play in the Super Eagles (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)

 

Nigerians will see when I get my chance.”

For the Paderborn 07 defender, playing in the German division two does not diminish his qualities.

German football is one of the best in the world,” he said.

“I don’t think to play in the second division in Germany matters, what matters is quality and the determination a player has.”

Rohr confident

Gernot Rohr play Gernot Rohr says he has watched Collins several times and is confident that the fullback has the qualities (Pulse)
 

Facing the Nigerian media for the first time since he invited Collins to the Super Eagles, Rohr also had to answer to his decision to call up the defender. 

So we have this new player Collins he is a left-footer which is interesting for us. You know Elderson Echiejile does not have a club so he could not come back again,” Rohr said at a press conference ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against Libya on Saturday, October 13.

I think Collins has the qualities to play very well for us. Not only because of his left foot but he has a good physique.

“He is quick. He can go forward. I saw him play in Paderborn and I saw his match in Cologne and they won 5-3 and he did very well.

“They have a good team, Paderborn two or three years were in the first division and they want to come back to Bundesliga now and they have a strong team.

“What I saw from him in the Seychelles camping was good but he had a little injury and he was not 100% to start the game. He stated against Liberia in Monrovia and he was good.”

It might not be long before Collins is thrown into Super Eagles action as rumours around camp have it that he will start against Libya on Saturday.

If he does, he doesn’t only have to show his worth to Nigerians but he also to pay back the Rohr’s faith in him. The jury is out.

