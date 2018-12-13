Pulse.ng logo
Flying Eagles of Nigeria 4 Ghana 2 in WAFU U20 Cup

Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 to progress to semifinal of WAFU U20 Cup

The Flying Eagles continued their preparation 2019 U-20 AFCON by beating Ghana in their final group game of the 2018 WAFU U-20 Cup.

  • Published:
Flying Eagles play The Flying Eagles bounced back to defeat against Niger Republic (NFF)

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat the Black Satellites of Ghana 4-2 in their final group game on Wednesday, December 12 to advance to the semifinal of the ongoing WAFU U-20 Cup.

The Flying Eagles lost their last encounter to the Niger Republic but improved on their performance against Ghana.

Nigeria vs Ghana

The Flying Eagles needed a victory to advance from to the group stage after their previous loss.

However, it was the Ghana who took the lead in the must-win encounter for the Flying Eagles, through Emmanuel Toku in the 28th minute.

play Ghana struck first against the Flying Eagles (Score)

Paul Aigbogun’s side, however, responded before the halftime break with an equaliser from Enyimba youngster Maxwell Michael.

At the restart of the second half,  Ghana continued to press the Flying Eagles with Amankonah missing a clear chance at goal.

Aigbogun brought in highly rated Adeshina Issa Gata which proved to be the defining change in the encounter.

The Nigerian U-20 football team Flying Eagles have played out a 1-1 draw against Mauritania in their African Nations Cup (AFCON) qualifier played on Saturday, July 14. play The Flying Eagles bounced back before halftime (Score)

 

After intense pressure, Abubakar Ibrahim gave the Flying Eagles the lead in the encounter when he converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute.

Wasiu Alalade who played a crucial role in the qualifiers scored the third for the Flying Eagles before Effiom again scored his second pf the game to give the Flying Eagles a three-goal cushion.

Toku scored his second of the game for the Ghanaians but was too late as the Flying Eagles held on for the win and Effiom was crowned the man of the match.

play The Flying Eagles fought back to win the game (Oni Guarantor)

The Flying Eagles will place their semifinal fixture on Friday, December 14 and a possible final on Saturday, December 15.

The Flying Eagles are already through to the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which will be hosted in the Niger Republic and are using the WAFU U-20 Cup as a preparatory step for the continental showpiece.

The Nigerian U-20 football team Flying Eagles have travelled to face Mauritania in their African Nations Cup qualifier. play The Flying Eagles are already through to the 2019 U-20 AFCON (Complete Sports)

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nation which is scheduled to hold from Saturday, February 2 till Sunday, February 17.

The eight teams that are through to the U-20 AFCON are Nigeria, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Niger Republic, Tanzania, Burundi, and Angola.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

