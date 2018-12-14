Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Flying Eagles Niger South Africa Burundi in 2019 U-20 AFCON

Flying Eagles draw Niger, South Africa, Burundi in group A of 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria are in the same group as the host country of the 2019 U-20 AFCON.

  • Published:
Flying Eagles play The Flying Eagles now know their group opponents at the 2019 U-20 AFCON (WAFU)

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face hosts Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in group A of the upcoming 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw was held in the host country by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, December 13th with representatives of each country present at the occasion.

The Flying Eagles booked a spot at the tournament after breezing through all their opponents in the qualification rounds before a comprehensive 5-0 win against Mauritania sealed their ticket.

play The Flying Eagles beat Mauritania to qualify (Oni Guarantor)

Nigeria missed out on the last edition of the tournament held in 2017 and aim to reclaim their trophy which has been won on multiple occasions.

The Flying Eagles are currently at the ongoing 2018 WAFU U-20 Cup where they have already progressed to the semifinal.

Hosts Niger Republic and Senegal were the seeded teams for the draws.

2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations play Eight teams will compete at the 2019 U-20 AFCON (CAF)

 

The eight qualified teams were group into two group of four countries each.

Groups

A - Niger Republic, Nigeria, South Africa and Burundi

B - Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana

2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations play The top four teams at the U-20 AFCON will qualify for the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup (CAF)

 

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nation which is scheduled to hold from Saturday, February 2 till Sunday, February 17.

The four semifinalist from the 2019 U-20 AFCON  will proceed to represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be hosted in Poland.

Former winger, Emmanuel Amuneke  speaks on his plans for the Flying Eagles
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 14-year-old Shola Shoretire makes history for Manchester United as the...bullet
2 Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 to progress to semifinal of WAFU U20 Cupbullet
3 Super Sand Eagles beat Egypt 7-6 to reach final of 2018 Beach...bullet

Related Articles

Flying Eagles to face Ghana, Niger Republic and Benin Republic at WAFU U20 Cup
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 play 2-2 draw with Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers
Nigeria beat Ghana 4-2 to progress to semifinal of WAFU U20 Cup
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 beat Mauritania 5-0, qualify for Niger 2019
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 draw 1-1 with Mauritania in AFCON qualifier
Flying Eagles Nigeria U-20 team travel to face Mauritania in AFCON qualifier
Nnamdi Ofoborh Flying Eagles star wins Bournemouth's Young Player of the Year
Ikouwem Udoh Enyimba defender appointed Flying Eagles captain
U-20 AFCON qualifier Flying Eagles beat Guinea Bissau 1-0, progress to next round
Flying Eagles Nigeria's U-20 to play Sierra Leone or Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers

Football

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka starts first game for Arsenal in Europa League win against Qarabag
Olympiakos captain Kostas Fortounis scored the goal that knocked AC Milan out of the Europa League
Football AC Milan out of Europe as Eintracht fans run riot at Lazio
Stephen Odey
Stephen Odey scores in Europa League for Zurich against Ludogorets
Samuel Chukwueze
Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze scores first Europa League goal for Villarreal against Spartak Moscow
X
Advertisement