Flying Eagles draw Niger, South Africa, Burundi in group A of 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will face hosts Niger Republic, South Africa and Burundi in group A of the upcoming 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw was held in the host country by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, December 13th with representatives of each country present at the occasion.

The Flying Eagles booked a spot at the tournament after breezing through all their opponents in the qualification rounds before a comprehensive 5-0 win against Mauritania sealed their ticket .

Nigeria missed out on the last edition of the tournament held in 2017 and aim to reclaim their trophy which has been won on multiple occasions.

The Flying Eagles are currently at the ongoing 2018 WAFU U-20 Cup where they have already progressed to the semifinal .

Hosts Niger Republic and Senegal were the seeded teams for the draws.

The eight qualified teams were group into two group of four countries each.

Groups

A - Niger Republic, Nigeria, South Africa and Burundi

B - Senegal, Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nation which is scheduled to hold from Saturday, February 2 till Sunday, February 17.

The four semifinalist from the 2019 U-20 AFCON will proceed to represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup which will be hosted in Poland.