Enyimba, FC Ifeanyi Ubah to get N43M each from FIFA for Ezenwa’s World Cup participation

NPFL sides are FC Ifeanyi Ubah and Enyimba International are set to benefit from Ikechukwu Ezenwa's world cup particpation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ezenwa is the only NPFL player that went to the world cup (CAF)

Enyimba International of Aba and FC Ifeanyi Ubah are set get 43 million naira each from World Football governing body FIFA for the participation of goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ezenwa was the only player from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) that was included in Gernot Rohr’s 23-man squad for the tournament.

Ezenwa played a crucial role in the qualification series for the Super Eagles but did not feature in all three group stage games as they failed to progress to the round of 16.

Super Eagles play Ezenwa was part of the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup (NFF)

FIFA share the revenues from the World Cup with clubs that permitted their players to participate at the tournament.

According to FIFA, each team will receive a token of $8,500 which is the allowance for a day the player spends at the competition.

play Ezenwa is currently at Enyimba

 

Ezenwa’s participation at the competition results in an accumulated amount of $237,720 which was paid to the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) by FIFA.

According to several reports, both Enyimba and Ifeanyi Ubah will share the amount and receive $118,860 each.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa play Ezenwa did not play any match at the World Cup (Erwin Spek Soccrates Getty Images)

 

Ezenwa played for Ifeanyi Ubah before he completed a switch to Enyimba the season before the World Cup.

He has since been a key player of the Rohr’s team featuring in Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

