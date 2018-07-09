Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Cristiano vacations with his girlfriend as he nears Juventus move

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal star vacations with his girlfriend as he contemplates Juventus move

Ronaldo is letting his hair down with his girlfriend as talks about a move to Juventus continue.

  • Published:
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez play Cristiano Ronaldo vacations with his girlfriend as he contemplates Juventus move (Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez)

After exiting the 2018 World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo letting his hair down on vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and other family members as he contemplates his move to Juventus.

In what will be the last big move of his career, Ronaldo is reportedly close to a £88m move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Ronaldo at Real Madrid last season

Although Juventus are yet to make an offer to Real Madrid, it is expected that they will make the move for Ronaldo this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Jnr and Georgina Rodriguez play Ronaldo is vacationing with his family as he awaits his move to Juventus ( Instagram/Georgina Rodriguez)

 

As he awaits the transfer, the 33-year-old is spending time with his girlfriend, his kids and other family members.

His girlfriend Rodriguez shared some snaps from the vacation on her Instagram account. The Real Madrid star is seen taking a bite off a fruit at the same time as his girlfriend in a romantic pose.

In another photo, the couple is joined by Ronaldo’s first son, Cristiano Jnr on what looks like a small boat.

While he is on break, Ronaldo is said to have turned down a very lucrative deal from a Chinese club, worth £177m.

Juventus ready to splash the cash

Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Jnr and Georgina Rodriguez play Ronaldo is spending his well deserved break with his family (instagram)
 

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has set his mind on remaining in Europe and going to Italy to win more trophy which will further solidify his legendary status in the game.

Juventus are reportedly ready to splash the cash to bring in the 33-year-old whose No 7 shirts are already on sale in Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport Madrid's board of directors will meet to further discuss Ronaldo’s future with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 World Cup 2018 Hazard breaks tournament record of Super Eagles starbullet
3 La Liga Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madridbullet

Related Articles

Football Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup KO
Football Messi and Ronaldo depart World Cup as new star Mbappe shines
Football Ronaldo can't beat Uruguay on his own, warns Portugal coach
World Cup 2018 Cavani fires Uruguay into last eight as Ronaldo dream ends
World Cup 2018 Messi, Ronaldo World Cup exits signal changing of the guard
Football Juventus make bid for Real's Ronaldo - media reports
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star considering vintage mansion in Turin ahead of potential move to Juventus

Football

England midfielder Dele Alli answers questions ahead of his side's World Cup semi-final against Croatia
Football England thrive in World Cup 'bubble' ahead of Croatia semi-final
Croatia fans celebrate victory against Russia in the World Cup quarter-finals
Football Croatia hopes it has finally found a team to better 1998 heroes
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida said the "Glory to Ukraine" video was a joke
Football Croatia eject Vukojevic over 'Glory to Ukraine' video
FC Barcelona's former president Sandro Rosell accused of defrauding the taxman of 229,569 euros
Football Ex-Barca president Rosell charged with alleged tax fraud