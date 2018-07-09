news

After exiting the 2018 World Cup with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo letting his hair down on vacation with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and other family members as he contemplates his move to Juventus.

In what will be the last big move of his career, Ronaldo is reportedly close to a £88m move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Ronaldo at Real Madrid last season

Although Juventus are yet to make an offer to Real Madrid, it is expected that they will make the move for Ronaldo this summer.

As he awaits the transfer, the 33-year-old is spending time with his girlfriend, his kids and other family members.

His girlfriend Rodriguez shared some snaps from the vacation on her Instagram account. The Real Madrid star is seen taking a bite off a fruit at the same time as his girlfriend in a romantic pose.

In another photo, the couple is joined by Ronaldo’s first son, Cristiano Jnr on what looks like a small boat.

While he is on break, Ronaldo is said to have turned down a very lucrative deal from a Chinese club, worth £177m.

Juventus ready to splash the cash

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has set his mind on remaining in Europe and going to Italy to win more trophy which will further solidify his legendary status in the game.

Juventus are reportedly ready to splash the cash to bring in the 33-year-old whose No 7 shirts are already on sale in Turin.

According to Corriere dello Sport Madrid's board of directors will meet to further discuss Ronaldo’s future with his agent Jorge Mendes.