Alex Iwobi resumes Arsenal training after Super Eagles games

Alex Iwobi Arsenal midfielder resumes training after missing Super Eagles games

Iwobi is back training with his Arsenal teammates after the international break.

  • Published:
Alex Iwobi Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nacho Monreal, Shkodran Mustafi, Alexandre Lacazette and Matteo Guendouzi play Alex Iwobi is recovered and back in training with Arsenal (Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi has resumed training with his Premier League side after missing the Super Eagles break during the international break.

The 22-year-old was among the initial 24-players called up by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles and the international friendly against Liberia.

play (Arsenal)

Iwobi has joined his Arsenal teammates in training as he was ruled out of their last Premier League encounter against Cardiff City which ended in a 3-1 win for the Gunners.

Alex Iwobi stats

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery is preparing his players for a testing game against Newcastle United after the international break and Iwobi who has recovered from illness joined in the sessions.

Super Eagles play Iwobi was missing for the Super Eagles victories (Instagram/John Ogu)

 

The Nigerian midfielder took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of him and his teammates Alexandre Lacazette, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Matteo Guendouzi in training with a caption, “Haaaa 17’s Back Yaa Digg.”

 

Before his illness, Iwobi started the game against Chelsea in which he scored and also the next encounter against West Ham United where he provided an assist as Arsenal picked up their first win of the campaign.

Arsenal stats

Iwobi was back to to his usual self in pictures from the training but faces a difficult task in getting back to the starting line up after his recovery from illness.

Alex Iwobi and Mateo Guendouzi play Alex Iwobi had an interesting training session with Arsenal (Arsenal)

The Gunners have six points from four league games and are ninth on the log and will hope to continue their winning form after the international break

Iwobi will hope to add to his 100th appearance when they host Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, September 15.

