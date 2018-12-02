Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Floyd Mayweather among celebrities at Staples Center for Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury

news

La Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former boxer Floyd Mayweather were among the celebrities that attended the Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury heavyweight boxing fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

In an entertaining fight, Wilder and Fury went all the way to the 12 rounds before a split decision was made.

As usual with a high profile fight, there was a slew of celebrities at the fight including Ibrahimovic and Mayweather.

Ibrahimovic is now based in Los Angeles where he plays in the MLS with La Galaxy.

Gennady Golovkin, Evander Holyfield, Basketball hall-of-famer Shaquille O'Neal and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were also among the names at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The highly-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Wilder and Fury ended in a draw after 12 rounds.

Fury, however, has reasons to feel aggrieved over the split decision draw after dominated the 12-round fight. For Wilder, it means he will retain his WBC heavyweight title.