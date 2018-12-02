Pulse.ng logo
Zlatan and Mayweather among celebrities at Wilder Vs Fury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Floyd Mayweather among celebrities at Staples Center for Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury

  • Published:
Zlatan Ibrahimovic play Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Floyd Mayweather among celebrities at Staples Center for Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury (John Salangsang/Variety/REX)

La Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former boxer Floyd Mayweather were among the celebrities that attended the Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury heavyweight boxing fight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Floyd Mayweather play Floyd Mayweather at the fight (BT Sport)

 

In an entertaining fight, Wilder and Fury went all the way to the 12 rounds before a split decision was made.

As usual with a high profile fight, there was a slew of celebrities at the fight including Ibrahimovic and Mayweather.

Ibrahimovic is now based in Los Angeles where he plays in the MLS with La Galaxy.

Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield play Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield (Getty Images)

 

Gennady Golovkin, Evander Holyfield, Basketball hall-of-famer Shaquille O'Neal and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman were also among the names at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Gennady Golovkin play Gennady Golovkin (John Salangsang/Variety/REX)

 

The highly-anticipated heavyweight showdown between Wilder and Fury ended in a draw after 12 rounds.

Fury, however, has reasons to feel aggrieved over the split decision draw after dominated the 12-round fight. For Wilder, it means he will retain his WBC heavyweight title.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

