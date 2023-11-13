Top 5 Amala spots in Ibadan that will make your mouth water

If you're looking for a place to eat amala in Ibadan, here are the top 5 spots, based on voting and ranking:

1. Amala Skye aka Ose Olohun

ADVERTISEMENT

Arguably, the most popular amala joint in Ibadan, Amala Skye, is located on Bodija-U.I. Road. Its proximity to the University of Ibadan and Polaris Bank (formerly Skye Bank) makes it a popular spot for both students and professionals. While it may look like a buka, it's not. You can expect to spend anywhere from ₦2,500 to ₦5,000 on a single plate of amala. But don't worry; it's worth it for the peppery stew, assorted meat and hot amala

2. Archives

Pulse Nigeria

This restaurant, located at the corner of the National Archives at the University of Ibadan, is known for its delicious amala, ewedu, and abula. It's also quite affordable, as it's located inside a university community. Another thing that sets Archives apart is its beautiful setting, surrounded by trees and leaves. It's almost like eating in a garden.

3. Ola Mummy

ADVERTISEMENT

This restaurant goes head-to-head with Amala Skye for the title of the best amala in Ibadan. Located on Secretariat-Agodi Road, Oju Irin Bodija, Ola Mummy is known for its organisation, neatness, and hospitality. Plus, it's also quite affordable.

4. Iya Adija

Pulse Nigeria

Iya Adija restaurant has been serving Ibadan people amala for years and has won several awards. Located on Ring Road, Ibadan, Iya Adija's food is known for being both affordable and delicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Mama Ope