Want soft, beautiful natural hair? Check out the best leave-in conditioners

Temi Iwalaiye

Despite what some celebrities say, natural hair is beautiful and can be worn on any occasion if well-conditioned.

Best leave-in conditioners for natural hair [pinterest]

After shampooing and conditioning hair, leave-in conditioners are a must. They offer extra moisture to natural hair and make styling easier.

Leave-in conditioners also de-tangle hair by softening it and preventing knots. They are essential for every hair care routine and come in liquid, thick cream, and spray forms

Giovanni Direct Leave-In Weightless Moisture Conditioner [Giovanni] Pulse Nigeria

Giovanni Direct Leave-in Weightless Moisture Conditioner is a lightweight, protein-rich product designed to repair damaged hair and maintain hair health.

You can get it for ₦1,958 or ₦8,089, depending on the size on here.

Creme of nature argan oil [walmart] Pulse Nigeria
This conditioner is perfect for 4C hair, especially thick and coarse hair. It is a must-have since it gives just enough softness to enable the detangling process to go more quickly and painlessly.

Get it for just ₦7,400 here.

[Eden bodyworks] Pulse Nigeria

This hair product works wonders for dry, damaged hair. Coconut oil feeds, conditions, and enters the hair shaft, making the hair so soft and shiny that it's easy to manage and style.

Check it out here

Mielle organics [ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

If you have thick and curly hair, you should use Mielle Pomegranate and Honey Leave-In Conditioner. It is very light and made from ingredients like babassu oil and citrus extracts for beautiful, frizz-free hair protection. It also offers natural hair much-needed moisture and hydration.

Check it out here.

cantu shea butter leave in conditioning repair cream [24eleven] Pulse Nigeria

The leave-in conditioner, infused with shea butter, is a popular choice for natural hair, providing deep hydration, quenching thirst, and enhancing manageable curls, making it a valuable drugstore product.

You can get it for ₦2,734 or ₦8,412 here.

