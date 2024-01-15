ADVERTISEMENT
Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

Temi Iwalaiye

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Picks, former beauty queen Queen Loveth Ajufoh Izeogu shares her skincare routine and her love for the skincare industry.

We caught up with Queen Loveth Ajufoh Izeogu to ask how she maintains an almost flawless complexion.

In the morning, I start with a gentle cleanser, followed by a hydrating toner and a moisturizer. I always finish with sunscreen 10 minutes before sun exposure. In the evening, I do something a bit different because I don’t wear makeup most of the time, but when I do, as soon as I get back, I take a nice shower, then I use micellar water to take off the remaining makeup residue on my face, and I cleanse again. Then apply a toner, treatment serum, and rich face cream before bed. (All from my own skincare line, Bodye Beautiful products, of course.)

I can't go without sunscreen. It's crucial for protecting my skin from harmful UV rays and preventing premature ageing.

For hyperpigmentation and acne, I recommend consulting with us at Bodye Beautiful for personalised recommendations. However, I suggest products with ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, or retinoids. Consistency and patience are key.

A good sunscreen (with UVA and UVB protection) is a must-have, even if you don't use any other skincare products. Sun protection is essential for maintaining healthy skin and preventing sun damage.

