Queen Loveth shares her secret to flawless skin

We caught up with Queen Loveth Ajufoh Izeogu to ask how she maintains an almost flawless complexion.

Walk us through your morning and evening skin care routine

In the morning, I start with a gentle cleanser, followed by a hydrating toner and a moisturizer. I always finish with sunscreen 10 minutes before sun exposure. In the evening, I do something a bit different because I don’t wear makeup most of the time, but when I do, as soon as I get back, I take a nice shower, then I use micellar water to take off the remaining makeup residue on my face, and I cleanse again. Then apply a toner, treatment serum, and rich face cream before bed. (All from my own skincare line, Bodye Beautiful products, of course.)

What's one product you can’t do without?

I can't go without sunscreen. It's crucial for protecting my skin from harmful UV rays and preventing premature ageing.

Pulse Nigeria

What would you advise someone who has hyperpigmentation and acne?

For hyperpigmentation and acne, I recommend consulting with us at Bodye Beautiful for personalised recommendations. However, I suggest products with ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin C, or retinoids. Consistency and patience are key.

What's one product you must have even if you have no other skincare products?