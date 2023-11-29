Nengi's exact gown for ₦9,000 – Would you rock it?
In the world of fashion, few can rival the effortless style of former Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson.
The best part? You can channel your inner Nengi without breaking the bank.
For a budget-friendly price of just ₦9,000 on AliExpress, you can snag the exact outfit that exudes both elegance and simplicity.
Check it out here. It will soon be sold out.
This outfit is a ticket to turning heads at casual outings or date nights. The cream hue provides a neutral canvas for various styling options and other colours.
Want to take it up a notch? Pair it with heels to effortlessly elevate your look and make a lasting impression.
