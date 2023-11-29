ADVERTISEMENT
Nengi's exact gown for ₦9,000 – Would you rock it?

Temi Iwalaiye

In the world of fashion, few can rival the effortless style of former Big Brother Naija star Nengi Hampson.

Nengi Hampson in a cream gown
Nengi Hampson in a cream gown

The best part? You can channel your inner Nengi without breaking the bank.

For a budget-friendly price of just ₦9,000 on AliExpress, you can snag the exact outfit that exudes both elegance and simplicity.

The gown on Aliexpress
The gown on Aliexpress Pulse Nigeria

Check it out here. It will soon be sold out.

This outfit is a ticket to turning heads at casual outings or date nights. The cream hue provides a neutral canvas for various styling options and other colours.

Want to take it up a notch? Pair it with heels to effortlessly elevate your look and make a lasting impression.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

