ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Dress like Lily Afegbai for detty December - get her outfits on a budget

Temi Iwalaiye

Thinking of what to wear this December? We’ve come up with the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe for you.

How to Dress Like Lily Afegbai for detty December - get her outfits on a budget
How to Dress Like Lily Afegbai for detty December - get her outfits on a budget

Recommended articles

From end-of-year parties to carol nights and concerts, you'd be going out a lot. Here's what to wear:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ditch the office attire and shine in a festive jumpsuit. Lily's red statement piece with a plunging neckline and cinched waist is a perfect example.

We found this exact jumpsuit on Ali Express.

Lily is wearing a Loewe top that costs about $360 but we found a similar one on Ali Express that costs ₦3,420. Pair it with trendy mom jeans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Move comfortably and stylishly with biker shorts and an oversized lantern blouse. Channel Lily's look with a loose blouse paired with a mini skirt for a trendy and confident vibe. The sandals are so comfortable.

We found the exact sandal here, the shirt here and a mini skirt here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turn heads with a bold and sexy combination: a mini leather skirt and a one-arm top. Get a similar top here and a black mini skirt here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dry harmattan skin [stylecraze]

Don't have desert-dry skin this harmattan, use the 5 best creams

Toke most expensive bags [Instagram]

Toke Makinwa's 5 most expensive handbags

The perfect bras for plus sized women [seventeen]

Big boob problems solved: 5 places to get the perfect bras

Christmas gift ideas for him this season

5 gifts every man wants this Christmas