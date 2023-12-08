Dress like Lily Afegbai for detty December - get her outfits on a budget
Thinking of what to wear this December? We’ve come up with the perfect holiday capsule wardrobe for you.
From end-of-year parties to carol nights and concerts, you'd be going out a lot. Here's what to wear:
End-of-the-year party
Ditch the office attire and shine in a festive jumpsuit. Lily's red statement piece with a plunging neckline and cinched waist is a perfect example.
We found this exact jumpsuit on Ali Express.
Concert
Lily is wearing a Loewe top that costs about $360 but we found a similar one on Ali Express that costs ₦3,420. Pair it with trendy mom jeans.
Move comfortably and stylishly with biker shorts and an oversized lantern blouse. Channel Lily's look with a loose blouse paired with a mini skirt for a trendy and confident vibe. The sandals are so comfortable.
Party
