Crop tops like Ayra Starr’s for under ₦500
Ladies, get these cheap crop tops on Ali Express - they deliver to Nigeria too!
We recently found a selection of gorgeous crop tops on AliExpress, and we're excited to share them with you.
Hollowed-out mesh crop top
Sold out soon. Buy it here Ali Express.
Bratz tank top
It’s available Ali Express.
Backless crop top
Get it on Ali Express.
Nibber Autumn Art Print T-shirt
Click here to shop Ali Express.
Graphic Tee
See it here website.
Free delivery to Nigeria. T &C applies. Check for Ali Express details.
