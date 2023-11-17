ADVERTISEMENT
Crop tops like Ayra Starr’s for under ₦500

Temi Iwalaiye

Ladies, get these cheap crop tops on Ali Express - they deliver to Nigeria too!

Get crop tops like Ayra Starr [Instagram]
Get crop tops like Ayra Starr [Instagram]

We recently found a selection of gorgeous crop tops on AliExpress, and we're excited to share them with you.

Hollow mesh top
Hollow mesh top Pulse Nigeria
Sold out soon. Buy it here Ali Express.

Bratz doll crop top
Bratz doll crop top Pulse Nigeria

It’s available Ali Express.

Backless crop top
Backless crop top Pulse Nigeria

Get it on Ali Express.

Nibber autumn print t shirt
Nibber autumn print t shirt Pulse Nigeria

Click here to shop Ali Express.

I'm too pretty for this crop top
I'm too pretty for this crop top Pulse Nigeria

See it here website.

Free delivery to Nigeria. T &C applies. Check for Ali Express details.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

