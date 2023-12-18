Make your parents happy: 10 perfect Christmas gifts that're less than ₦13k
Don’t go home empty-handed; you should be bearing gifts for your parents.
What are some of the perfect gifts you can get your parents?
Mother
For your mom, here are some christmas gift options for her:.
4. Food stuff: a bag of rice, semo, chicken, turkey, groundnut oil, and lots more.
5. Jewelry: Get your mom beautiful jewelry like this for just ₦3,990.
6. Ankara or lace: Our parents love traditional ankara. We found a really cute one for ₦5,000 here.
Father
For your dad, here’s what you can get him:
7. Suit fabric: This can be used for suits or senator outfits. We found it here.
8. Wristwatch: Get your dad a beautiful wrist watch like this.
9. Smart watch for health monitoring: You can also get him a smart watch to monitor his temperature, heartbeat, and so much more here.
10. A bottle of wine, a carton of beer, or whiskey if he drinks. Check out this spirits that is less than ₦10,000 here.
