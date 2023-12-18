ADVERTISEMENT
Make your parents happy: 10 perfect Christmas gifts that're less than ₦13k

Temi Iwalaiye

Don’t go home empty-handed; you should be bearing gifts for your parents.

Gifts for your parent this Christmas
Gifts for your parent this Christmas

What are some of the perfect gifts you can get your parents?

For your mom, here are some christmas gift options for her:.

  1. Sunglasses: Get cute oversized sunglasses for ₦4,500 here.
  2. Purse: See this beautiful crystal purse for only ₦9,000 here.
Get your mom a cute purse like this [Konga]
Get your mom a cute purse like this [Konga]

3. A hamper: Check out some nice hampers filled with goodies we found here and here.

4. Food stuff: a bag of rice, semo, chicken, turkey, groundnut oil, and lots more.

5. Jewelry: Get your mom beautiful jewelry like this for just ₦3,990.

6. Ankara or lace: Our parents love traditional ankara. We found a really cute one for ₦5,000 here.

For your dad, here’s what you can get him:

7. Suit fabric: This can be used for suits or senator outfits. We found it here.

Suit/Senator material [Jumia]
Suit/Senator material [Jumia]
8. Wristwatch: Get your dad a beautiful wrist watch like this.

9. Smart watch for health monitoring: You can also get him a smart watch to monitor his temperature, heartbeat, and so much more here.

10. A bottle of wine, a carton of beer, or whiskey if he drinks. Check out this spirits that is less than ₦10,000 here.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

