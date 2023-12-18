Make your parents happy: 10 perfect Christmas gifts that're less than ₦13k

What are some of the perfect gifts you can get your parents?

Mother

For your mom, here are some christmas gift options for her:.

Sunglasses: Get cute oversized sunglasses for ₦4,500 here. Purse: See this beautiful crystal purse for only ₦9,000 here.

3. A hamper: Check out some nice hampers filled with goodies we found here and here.

4. Food stuff: a bag of rice, semo, chicken, turkey, groundnut oil, and lots more.

5. Jewelry: Get your mom beautiful jewelry like this for just ₦3,990.

6. Ankara or lace: Our parents love traditional ankara. We found a really cute one for ₦5,000 here.

Father

For your dad, here’s what you can get him:

7. Suit fabric: This can be used for suits or senator outfits. We found it here.

8. Wristwatch: Get your dad a beautiful wrist watch like this.

9. Smart watch for health monitoring: You can also get him a smart watch to monitor his temperature, heartbeat, and so much more here.