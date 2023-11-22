Chef Chi's style for less: Recreate her look at Davido’s concert
You might think that looking like Chef Chi would cost a fortune, but what if I told you that you could steal her look without breaking the bank?
Recommended articles
Their loved-up photos were a welcome sight after a challenging year for the couple.
You could look like Chef Chi even though you are on a budget. Here’s how:
We found a similar gown to Chef Chi's on AliExpress for just ₦10,136. You can get it here.
That's more than 10 times the price of the Louis Vuitton original, which costs €2,993 on this website.
We also found high-top sneakers on AliExpress for ₦7,407.
These sneakers are a lot less than the $125 that Chef Chi's original Nikes cost.
And if you're looking for a bag to complete your look, we found a shoulder bag that's quite similar to hers for ₦10,615. You can get it here.
That's a far cry from Chef Chi's $21,500 Hermes Birkin we found here.
So there you have it! With a little shopping around, you can look like Chef Chi without spending a lot of money.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng