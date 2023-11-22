ADVERTISEMENT
pulse-picks

Chef Chi's style for less: Recreate her look at Davido’s concert

Temi Iwalaiye

You might think that looking like Chef Chi would cost a fortune, but what if I told you that you could steal her look without breaking the bank?

Recreate Chef Chi's style [Instagram/davido]
Recreate Chef Chi's style [Instagram/davido]

Their loved-up photos were a welcome sight after a challenging year for the couple.

Davido and Chioma Backstage [Instagram/davido]
Davido and Chioma Backstage [Instagram/davido]

You could look like Chef Chi even though you are on a budget. Here’s how:

We found a similar gown to Chef Chi's on AliExpress for just ₦10,136. You can get it here.

A similar gown on Ali Express
A similar gown on Ali Express

That's more than 10 times the price of the Louis Vuitton original, which costs €2,993 on this website.

The original Louis Vuitton gown [Buyma]
The original Louis Vuitton gown [Buyma]

We also found high-top sneakers on AliExpress for ₦7,407.

High Top Sneakers on Ali Express
High Top Sneakers on Ali Express

These sneakers are a lot less than the $125 that Chef Chi's original Nikes cost.

Nike Dunk High Tops [Trendhunter]
Nike Dunk High Tops [Trendhunter]

And if you're looking for a bag to complete your look, we found a shoulder bag that's quite similar to hers for ₦10,615. You can get it here.

Cross body shoulder bag from Ali Express
Cross body shoulder bag from Ali Express
That's a far cry from Chef Chi's $21,500 Hermes Birkin we found here.

Hermes Birkin [Gemma]
Hermes Birkin [Gemma]

So there you have it! With a little shopping around, you can look like Chef Chi without spending a lot of money.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

