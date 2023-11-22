Chef Chi's style for less: Recreate her look at Davido’s concert

Their loved-up photos were a welcome sight after a challenging year for the couple.

Pulse Nigeria

You could look like Chef Chi even though you are on a budget. Here’s how:

We found a similar gown to Chef Chi's on AliExpress for just ₦10,136. You can get it here.

Pulse Nigeria

That's more than 10 times the price of the Louis Vuitton original, which costs €2,993 on this website.

Pulse Nigeria

We also found high-top sneakers on AliExpress for ₦7,407.

Pulse Nigeria

These sneakers are a lot less than the $125 that Chef Chi's original Nikes cost.

Pulse Nigeria

And if you're looking for a bag to complete your look, we found a shoulder bag that's quite similar to hers for ₦10,615. You can get it here.

Pulse Nigeria

That's a far cry from Chef Chi's $21,500 Hermes Birkin we found here.

Pulse Nigeria