Check out these 5 gadgets that are less than ₦15,000 on Jumia

Temi Iwalaiye

Jumia Black Friday is finally here, and it's the perfect time to upgrade your tech gadgets without breaking the bank.

Gadgets for under 15k
Gadgets for under 15k

We've rounded up five great gadgets that are all under ₦20,000:

Smartwatch [Jumia]
Smartwatch [Jumia]
Click to buy on Jumia.

Earpods [Jumia]
Earpods [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Shop on Jumia.

Headset [Jumia]
Headset [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Buy it here.

Rechargeable fan [Jumia]
Rechargeable fan [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria
It's available on Jumia

Blender [Jumia]
Blender [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

Get it here.

Check reviews before you buy any item. You don’t want to miss out so get to shopping.

