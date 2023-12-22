Black spots on your face? How to have a lighter, even-toned complexion

Hyperpigmentation can be brought on by acne or hormones, sun exposure, cystic acne, or skin inflammation.

Here are some highly recommended skin treatments, but don't forget to see your dermatologist first.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the skin from UV radiation and pollution, stimulates collagen production, and blocks pigment production. It also prevents existing pigment from getting darker.

Niacinamide

Niacinamide, a popular ingredient in skincare, is effective at treating dark spots and giving skin an even tone. It can be used alone or combined with other brighteners to fade hyperpigmentation and give an even glow. Niacinamide is also anti-inflammatory, making it suitable for sensitive, redness-prone skin.

Sunscreen

Regularly using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or more is crucial for preventing skin cancer and shielding the skin from harmful UV rays.

Hydrocortisone cream

Hydrocortisone cream is an anti-inflammatory treatment for pimples, soothing redness, swelling, and inflammation without drying out or irritating the skin. It is also a favourite for brightening the skin due to its ability to inhibit the production of excess pigment.

This should be used only based on the doctor’s prescription and stopped once the face is cleared.

Kojic Acid

Kojic acid is an antioxidant for skin brightening due to its ability to inhibit excess pigment production, making it a top pick for dark spots.

