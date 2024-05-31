5 perfect foundations for African women's skin

If you are looking for the best foundation for your skin colour, here are the best:

1. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Pulse Nigeria

Rihanna did a thing with Fenty Beauty. This is a fan favourite with a flawless finish, an impressive 50-shade range, and flattering coverage for all skin tones especially for African and African American women.

Get it here.

2. Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation

Pulse Nigeria

Selena Gomez’s foundation is perfect for women of colour. It offers a smoother-looking complexion with a hydrating, medium-coverage serum-like formula. You can get it here.

3. Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF15

Pulse Nigeria

A long-lasting foundation with SPF protection, perfect for everyday wear and ideal for drier skin types.

See it here.

4. NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation

Pulse Nigeria

It’s quite affordable, but it is a surprisingly awesome foundation with a buildable, glowy finish and a wide 45-shade range.

See this affordable option here.

5. MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation

Pulse Nigeria

