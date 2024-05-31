One of the challenges African women face is getting the right foundation for their skin.
5 perfect foundations for African women's skin
Here are the top foundations for African women that go well with their skin tone.
If you are looking for the best foundation for your skin colour, here are the best:
1. Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Rihanna did a thing with Fenty Beauty. This is a fan favourite with a flawless finish, an impressive 50-shade range, and flattering coverage for all skin tones especially for African and African American women.
Get it here.
2. Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
Selena Gomez’s foundation is perfect for women of colour. It offers a smoother-looking complexion with a hydrating, medium-coverage serum-like formula. You can get it here.
3. Bobbi Brown Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation SPF15
A long-lasting foundation with SPF protection, perfect for everyday wear and ideal for drier skin types.
See it here.
4. NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation
It’s quite affordable, but it is a surprisingly awesome foundation with a buildable, glowy finish and a wide 45-shade range.
See this affordable option here.
5. MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF15 Foundation
There is a reason it's popular amongst makeup artists especially because of its versatility. This is a lightweight, buildable foundation with oil control for a matte finish. It also has SPF that will protect you from the sunrays. Check it here.
