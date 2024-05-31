ADVERTISEMENT
5 perfect foundations for African women's skin

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the top foundations for African women that go well with their skin tone.

Best foundations for black women
One of the challenges African women face is getting the right foundation for their skin.

If you are looking for the best foundation for your skin colour, here are the best:

Rihanna did a thing with Fenty Beauty. This is a fan favourite with a flawless finish, an impressive 50-shade range, and flattering coverage for all skin tones especially for African and African American women.

Selena Gomez’s foundation is perfect for women of colour. It offers a smoother-looking complexion with a hydrating, medium-coverage serum-like formula. You can get it here.

A long-lasting foundation with SPF protection, perfect for everyday wear and ideal for drier skin types.

It’s quite affordable, but it is a surprisingly awesome foundation with a buildable, glowy finish and a wide 45-shade range.

There is a reason it's popular amongst makeup artists especially because of its versatility. This is a lightweight, buildable foundation with oil control for a matte finish. It also has SPF that will protect you from the sunrays. Check it here.

