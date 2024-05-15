5 things you need to carry on a very sunny day

Here's a checklist of essentials to ensure you stay comfortable, safe, and ready to make the most of your sunny adventure.

1. Sunscreen

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The most important rule is to wear sunscreen! Apply a generous amount of broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, including the tops of your feet, neck, and ears. Remember to reapply after every two hours. See some sunscreen options here and here.

2. Sunglasses

Wear a pair of sunglasses that give UVA and UVB protection to shield your eyes from harmful UV radiation. This will completely obstruct sunlight and protect your eyes, so you aren't squinting. We found cheap sunglasses here.

3. Water bottle

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

On a hot day, dehydration is a serious issue. Carry a reusable water bottle with you and fill it up as you go. Even if you're not thirsty, try to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water. See the cutest water bottle here.

4. Hand towel

If you'll be spending a lot of time outside, think about bringing a little cooling towel to keep you cool. Choose lightweight, breathable clothing made of natural materials like linen or cotton.

5. Hand fan