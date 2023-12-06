Want shockingly long hair? 5 products that make African hair grow longer
Tired of having short hair? These are the best products to use if you want long African hair.
Black people’s hair has a special texture and should be treated with care. We found five products on Amazon (they deliver to Nigeria) that are perfect for Africans who want long hair.
Products that make African hair grow longer
1. The Mane Choice Multivitamin Scalp Nourishing Growth Oil
This is a potent blend of multivitamins and essential nutrients designed to stimulate hair growth and retention. Its lightweight consistency provides optimum nourishment without causing greasiness, and it contains Vitamins C and D, promoting healthier, thicker, and longer hair.
Get it here.
2. Jamaican Wild Black Rice Oil Hair Growth Oil
Black rice oil unlocks the potential of strong, healthy hair from the roots up. It is a powerful combination of natural oils and necessary minerals that removes buildup on the scalp, encourages active hair follicles, and rejuvenates hair follicles
It’s available here.
3. Uhuru Naturals Karkar Hair Growth Oil
This is specially formulated for African women and is an ancient Sudanese recipe that focuses on the unique needs of black hair. It is made from all-natural ingredients, it includes ostrich oil, cow fat, honey wax, and a fragrance. It is versatile and can be used for wash-and-go, twist-out and hot oil treatment.
Find it here.
4. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil
This non-greasy styling oil fights frizz and flyaways, protects hair from heat up to 450°, and adds an extra dose of shine and brightness to black hair. In addition to providing heat and UV protection, it strengthens hair.
Check it out here.
5. Ethereal Nature 99% Natural Hair Oil Blend with Biotin
Black women's specific hair concerns are the focus of Ethereal Nature Hair Oils. They are composed of 99% natural components and contain minerals and exotic oils to stimulate and nourish hair.
You can get it here.
