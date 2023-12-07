5 Nike Streetwear outfits every man needs to stand out this Christmas

Dive into the world of urban fashion and discover these must-haves Nike streetwear outfits that will not only keep you on-trend but also set you apart from the crowd this Christmas.

1. Nike Tech Fleece Tracksuit combo

When the Harmattan sets in, turn up the heat with the classic Nike Tech Fleece Tracksuit.

Offering a perfect blend of style and comfort, this outfit features a cosy fleece material that keeps you warm without compromising on urban aesthetics.

The slim-fit silhouette and distinctive Nike branding make this tracksuit a streetwear staple - Buy here

You can pair it with any of your favourite sneakers - we recommend the Nike Dunk Low series (Buy here) and you're ready to own the streets this Christmas.

2. Nike Air Max Sneakers and Joggers Combo

For the man who wants to showcase his street-chic edge, the Nike Air Max Sneakers and Joggers combo is a game-changer.

Choose a bold colour for your Air Max sneakers (Buy here) to add an eye-catching element to your ensemble.

You can now team them up with a Nike ACG t-shirt (Buy here) and a pair of sleek joggers featuring the iconic swoosh logo - Buy here

This effortlessly cool outfit is perfect for Christmas gatherings, combining style with an easygoing vibe that screams confidence.

3. Nike Swoosh Hoodie and Cargo Pants Combo

Unleash your inner street style maven with the Nike Swoosh Hoodie and Cargo Pants combo.

The oversized Swoosh logo on the hoodie (Buy here) adds a touch of urban flair, while the cargo pants (Buy here) inject a utilitarian edge.

This outfit strikes the perfect balance between comfort and style, making it ideal for those laid-back Christmas moments.

Complete the look with a pair of high-top sneakers for an effortlessly cool vibe that exudes modern charm.

4. Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV "Devastation Trail" and Cargo Pants Combo

If you're a fan of vintage vibes, the Nike Nike ACG Dri-FIT UV "Devastation Trail" and Windbreaker combo is your go-to choice.

The Dri-FIT UV “Devastation Trail” (Buy here) was inspired by the Hawaiian island’s volcanic landscape and warm climate, while the Cargo Pants add a contemporary twist.

Choose a vibrant colour for the Cargo Pants to make a bold statement.

Complete the look with the classic all-time best seller - Nike Air Force 1 (Buy here)

5. Nike Monogram Tracksuit Set

For the man who appreciates the power of simplicity, the Nike Monogram Tracksuit Set is the epitome of monochrome mastery.

Featuring an all-over monogram print, this tracksuit exudes sophistication while maintaining a street-ready edge.

The suit includes a Hoodie (Buy here) and a pair of Joggers (Buy here)

The coordinated top and bottom create a polished look that requires minimal effort. Elevate your look with a pair of sleek, monochromatic sneakers, and you'll be turning heads at every Christmas gathering.

We recommend you go for the Air Jordan 1 Mid - Buy here

Embrace the festive season with confidence and let your unique style shine as brightly as the Christmas lights.