While it’s amazing to travel to other countries and experience their culture, there is so much beauty in Nigeria that we are unaware of.
5 breathtaking sights in Nigeria everyone should experience
Nigeria offers a wealth of beauty and culture waiting to be explored.
Here are 5 places everyone should visit in Nigeria.
1. Owu Falls
The tallest and most breathtaking natural waterfall in West Africa is called Owu Falls, situated in Kwara State's Ifelodun Local Government region.
It is 120 metres above sea level and descends 330 feet to a pool of icy water at the bottom surrounded by rocks and plants. Owu Falls provides a breathtaking view of the surrounding hills and evergreen surroundings.
2. Kano Durbar Festival
The Durbar festival is an annual cultural, religious, and equestrian celebration in Kano Stae in the Northern Nigeria. It begins with dawn prayers and features a colorful parade of the Emir and his retinue. Noblemen travel to pay homage and reaffirm loyalty to their emirates.
3. Argungu Festival
Every year, from late February to early March, an annual four-day festival takes place in Kebbi State and other northern states like Niger in the northwestern part of Northern Nigeria. It is known as the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival.
It includes traditional games like boxing, wrestling, hand fishing, canoe racing, and wild duck catching. Boys and men participate, and women support them with songs and dances.
4. Calabar carnival
Calabar Carnival, also known as Africa's Biggest Street Party, is an annual event in Cross River State, Nigeria, celebrated annually in December. It features music performances, boat regattas, fashion shows, beauty pageants, a Christmas village, traditional dances, and the annual Ekpe Festival.
5. Ojude Oba Festival
Ojude Oba means "the King's forecourt or frontage," but it also means a majestic outing. It is an ancient festival of the Yoruba people of Ijebu Ode, a town in Ogun State, Nigeria.
This festival usually takes place on the third day of the Ileya celebration, that is, the Islamic celebration of Eid al-Kabir.
The festival includes many activities like horseback riding, known as the Balogun competition, parades, and artistic displays, but one of the most important parts of the festival is the age-grade dressing in elaborate colours and attires.
