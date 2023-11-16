5 Movies on Amazon Prime that made us fall in love with the Ultimate Alpha Male Traits

These films not only entertained us but also made us secretly wish we could channel our inner alpha.

So, grab your popcorn, and let's take a fun dive into the cinematic world of alpha males as we reveal 5 movies on Amazon Prime that totally left us in awe.

1. Gladiator (2000) - Maximus Decimus Meridius

Prime Video

Russell Crowe's Maximus taught us that strength lies not just in muscles but in honor and resilience.

Maximus faced adversity with a stoic resolve, proving that true alphas rise from the ashes and command respect with every step.

This movie is available on Prime Video with a 4.8/5 rating from 24,381 votes.

Certainly, worth a watch.

2. James Bond Series - 007's Suave Sophistication

Prime Video

Whether it's Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, or Daniel Craig, James Bond embodies the epitome of alpha charm.

From his impeccable style to his fearless demeanor, Bond showed us that alpha isn't just about brawn – a sharp mind and a killer tuxedo can be just as lethal.

In fact, the entire collection of Bond movies is a must-watch for any guy.

But if you’re short on time and want to watch an alpha male in a film, the best one to grab immediately is Casino Royale.

Daniel Craig’s portrayal of Bond is by far the most alpha male.

Casino Royale is available on Prime Video scoring a 4.7/5 rating from 11,442 votes.

3. The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012) - Bruce Wayne/Batman

Prime Video

Christopher Nolan's Batman, played by Christian Bale, revealed the complex layers of an alpha. Bruce Wayne's determination, intelligence, and inner strength made us all want to don a cape (metaphorically speaking) and face our fears head-on.

DC fans might wanna make an argument for Zack Snyder’s Batman portrayed by Ben Affleck (who didn’t fare bad at all), but Bale bodied this role like it was his birthright.

The Dark Knight Trilogy consists of three movies, Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

The three movies are all available on Prime Video and each have been given more than a 4.5/5 rating from over 60,000 votes.

4. The Godfather (1972) - Vito Corleone

Prime Video

Marlon Brando's Vito Corleone is the epitome of a silent alpha.

The Godfather actually taught us that leadership isn't always about loud commands.

It’s way more than that - it's about strategic thinking, loyalty, and knowing when to make an offer someone can't refuse.

This is one movie every guy needs to see to help understand the dynamics of certain life situations a t different stages.

The Godfather is available on Prime Video scoring a remarkable 4.9/5 rating from 5,734 votes.

5. Iron Man (2008) - Tony Stark

Prime Video

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark showcased the modern alpha – a genius with a dash of sarcasm and a wardrobe that screams confidence.

Billionaire playboy, genius, and philanthropist.

Stark's blend of wit, intelligence, and technological prowess made us all want to be superheroes, minus the superpowers.

It’s no wonder his death left us with quite a sting in the last installment of the Avengers franchise.

When you think Alpha Male, think Tony Stark!

Iron Man is available on Prime Video scoring an impressive 4.8/5 rating from 21,582 votes.

